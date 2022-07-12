Gallery
Crouch End Festival: Community fun in the sun
- Credit: David Winskill
There were laughs in the library, egg and spoon races in Stationer's Park and a psychedelic lightshow at Hornsey Tower as the Crouch End Festival roared back for its 10th anniversary.
Amid blazing sunshine, the three day festival brought free stand up comedy, music, stalls, theatre, poetry and family entertainment to the area's streets, parks and public spaces.
MP Catherine West got proceedings under way at noon on Saturday, and events ranged from an exhibition by local artists at Hornsey Library, to a takeover of Weston Park Place with craft stalls and music, and hundreds of families taking part in a community festival in Stationer's Park, rounded off by an open air film screening.
Other events included a two day music festival at Hornsey Tower which saw 20 bands playing blues, rock, folk, and classical, including a Sunday afternoon Blues Picnic in memory of local musician Jimmy C who died of cancer last year.
The festival is organised by a team of dedicated volunteers and artistic director Chris Arnold said this year saw a big increase in crowds.
"Since we established the Festival 10 years ago we have striven to keep as many events as possible free to the community, to allow access to all and keep the focus on delivering quality cultural events," he said. "We receive no government grants and each year is a challenge. So we are very grateful to the local businesses that support us.
“This is a great example of a community creating a community arts festival that's not another commercially run festival, outsourced to event organisers, just to make money."
He particularly loved the Stationers Park family festival with over 30 activities including the zany Crouch End Olympics.
"The park was packed for the free film in the evening, The Greatest Showman - opened by Guardian film critic Peter Bradshaw and seven-year-old Max, from Weston Park School, all dressed up as the showman."
Festival director Amanda Carrara said three days of culture showcased the refurbed Hornsey Library, with events including, art, drama, comedy, singing, poetry, cinema, children’s stories, workshops, and music - including 'Curious Crouch End; stories and legends, film clips of the area, a comedy double bill by the Crouch End players, and the Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln making pots.
"Audiences were curious and delighted to explore the newly-renovated library and see it come to life. Festival events in the beautifully restored building drew very good numbers and enthusiastic participation – sunshine and Wimbledon finals could not compete. Crouch End Festival and Hornsey Library are proving a library is not just about books and has something for everyone.”
Outside the library, the Jam Sandwich Art Party saw street artists take up temporary residence engaging with visitors about their practice, and the Hornsey Church Tower open day included a Teddy Bear abseil, trips to the top, and a psychedelic light show in tribute to Mark Hammond, who created Pink Floyd’s first light shows at Hornsey College of Art in the 60’s.
After a quick burst of Pink Floyd, pianist Génia earned a standing ovation with fellow Ukrainian singer Eugenia Omelchenko, who arrived in Crouch End just two weeks ago and who sang Without You.
The 25-year-old was a music teacher and jazz singer in her homeland but when her city was bombed, she came to live with an aunt in Crouch End. Within a week she was singing on the street market's jazz stage to rounds of applause and rounding off the Tower music festival.
“Eugenia brought the crowd to their feet in applause that began in admiration of her courage – quickly joined in astonishment at her talent," added festival director Chris Currer.
"One of the things we do at the Crouch End Festival is to cultivate talent and connect people. We put her together with Bernadette Bryant and Génia, a Ukrainian pianist living here. Both were amazed at her voice, and the rest is history."