Crouch End Festival: 'Back with a bang bigger than ever'

The Crouch End Festival is back for its 10th year with a packed programme of entertainment, arts, music and food.

The community arts festival runs over three days from July 8-10 with events in Stationers Park, Hornsey Library, St Mary's Tower and around Crouch End Broadway.

"Last year we had a stripped down version after a gap due to Covid but we are back with a bang,” said Festival artistic director Chris Arnold.

“Given the last few years we are seeing a massive interest in community activity and we are now one of London's biggest community arts festivals. This year is bigger and better with something for everyone. There are four major sites, with Hornsey Library a new addition this year.

"There are over 100 performers and events, including lots for families, a two day music festival at St Mary’s Tower, a community picnic, and a street market in central Crouch End.”

The last full festival was in 2019 when children from Rokesly Primary performed - Credit: Archant

Art, film, drama, comedy, poetry, dance, fringe, music, workshops, walks and talks are on the programme. Highlights include a free family festival in Stationers Park on July 9 with entertainers for under 5s, art and craft workshops, live music and dance. For older kids there's a remote control car rally, a football academy and tree assault course plus crazy sports with the Junior Olympic Games and an evening screening of The Greatest Showman.

Crouch End Olympics at Stationers Park as part of the Crouch End Festival - Credit: Courtesy of The Crouch End Festival

Weston Park will host a street market with food and craft stalls, live jazz, and comedians at the Clock Tower, while Hornsey Library has a roster of performers over the weekend including drama, music, poetry and storytelling.

Visitors are invited to climb St Mary's Tower and discover they are in the midst of a 25 million year old volcano, while the Tower Music Festival runs over two days in the gardens with live music culminating in a "Pink Floyd tribute psychedelic light show" on July 9.

Then, on July 10, there's a blues festival and picnic in the gardens with art tables, bouncy castle and live blues and Irish folk music.

Comedy at Hornsey Tower with Mike Cappozola - Credit: Courtesy of the Crouch End Festival

On July 8, the Moravian Church Hall in Priory Road will relive The Summer of Love with a celebration of the 60s featuring "readings live music and wild anecdotes" although if you can remember it you probably weren't there. Dress casual and groovy.

Relive the Summer of Love at the Moravian Hall in Crouch End on July 8 - Credit: Supplied

And 11 members of North London Art Dialogue are exhibiting work at The Original Gallery in Hornsey Library. Crouch End Tiger Hidden Banana runs July 8-17 - the punning title refers to their mutual residence and involvement with the Turps Banana correspondence course.

With differing practices ranging from figurative storytelling to portraits of cluttered desks and dreamscape landscapes, group member Matthew Swift said: "The Crouch End Festival is a blend of music, theatre, magic, comedy, lectures, exhibitions and markets, reflecting the exciting span of styles the artists of North London Art Dialogue bring to this celebration of creativity. To sum up the work of the artists in a word is impossible. Approaches vary; however, it is the passionate endeavour of each artist’s practice that binds this group together."

Artist Linda Breeds is among the contributors to Crouch End Tiger Hidden Banana exhibition at The Original Gallery in Hornsey Library - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Festival organisers Amanda Carrara, Chris Currer, Bev Coffin, and Chris Arnold - Credit: Courtesy of the Crouch End Festival

Further details of all events at www.crouchendfestival.org