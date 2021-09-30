Crouch End Craft Fair to fundraise for 'secret recourse' Shepherds Cot Trust
Crouch End Craft Fair is set to return on Saturday, October 9, raising money for Shepherds Cot Trust.
The area of woodland, nature trails and playing fields between Highgate and Crouch End relies on donations to fund its activities and maintenance.
Organiser Patsy Nightingale said many people don't know about the "magnificent" green space on their doorsteps.
She told the Ham&High: "It's like a secret recourse that Crouch End has.
"I regularly come across local people who have no idea it's even there, and they should, because it's a really special area."
Patsy, who became a ceramicist when she retired, is hoping for sunshine on the day to entice locals to the fair.
Almost 30 stall-holders are expected, offering jewellery, ceramics, cakes and alcohol.
Stalls include homeware boutique, The Onion Studio, San Japanese ceramics and homemade cards by Liz Stokes.
"There's an amazing amount of talent in our area," Patsy said.
"I hope lots of people come along to enjoy it."