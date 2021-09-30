Crouch End Craft Fair to fundraise for 'secret recourse' Shepherds Cot Trust

Things to do

Published: 1:15 PM September 30, 2021

Patsy Nightingale is organising the third Crouch End Craft Fair - Credit: Patsy Nightingale

Crouch End Craft Fair is set to return on Saturday, October 9, raising money for Shepherds Cot Trust.

The area of woodland, nature trails and playing fields between Highgate and Crouch End relies on donations to fund its activities and maintenance.

Organiser Patsy Nightingale said many people don't know about the "magnificent" green space on their doorsteps.

She told the Ham&High: "It's like a secret recourse that Crouch End has.

"I regularly come across local people who have no idea it's even there, and they should, because it's a really special area."

Patsy, who became a ceramicist when she retired, is hoping for sunshine on the day to entice locals to the fair.

Naoko Sano ceramics will be on offer at the fair - Credit: Naoko Sano Ceramics

Almost 30 stall-holders are expected, offering jewellery, ceramics, cakes and alcohol.

Stalls include homeware boutique, The Onion Studio, San Japanese ceramics and homemade cards by Liz Stokes.

"There's an amazing amount of talent in our area," Patsy said.

"I hope lots of people come along to enjoy it."

Local ceramics will be on offer - Credit: Kasia Howlett

A selection of toys will be available to buy - Credit: Our Kids Trove

Local artists will sell their goods - Credit: The Quiet Corner - Caroline Forward

Crouch End Candles is just one of the locals stalls at the fair - Credit: Crouch End Candles

Crouch End Craft Fair is coming to The Shepherds Cot - Credit: Kala



