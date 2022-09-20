Hundreds join the Crouch End Open Studios art trail
David Winskill
The Crouch End Open Studios art trail took place over the weekend with hundreds picking up or downloading a map to explore the homes and studios of 60 artists within an easy walk of the Clock Tower.
A group show at Hornsey Library's Original Gallery offered a taster for the trail, which has become a fixture of north London's arts calendar.
Work was on show in every medium, from sculpture to prints, and art lovers were not disappointed as they trudged up and down the hills, clutching their maps, and exchanging conspiratorial nods and recommendations with fellow travellers.
Holy Innocents Church hosted Jamie Eade’s hyper-realistic pencil stubs - both amusing and beautiful; Ellie bird’s large scale paintings of bathers evoking 70s era Hockney, and Damel Carayol's rendering of aspects of the Black experience.
Ruth Selig has created a cyanotype diary of her lockdown, while CEOS founder Kim Valdez’s meditation on waste, The Great Wave of Plastic (based on the Hokusai print), took over her front room.