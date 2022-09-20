Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hundreds join the Crouch End Open Studios art trail

Logo Icon

David Winskill

Published: 2:49 PM September 20, 2022
Hundreds took part in the Crouch End Open Studios art trail at the weekend with 60 artists

Hundreds of people joined the Crouch End Open Studios art trail over the weekend with 60 artists opening their homes and studios to the public - Credit: David Winskill

The Crouch End Open Studios art trail took place over the weekend with hundreds picking up or downloading a map to explore the homes and studios of 60 artists within an easy walk of the Clock Tower.

A group show at Hornsey Library's Original Gallery offered a taster for the trail, which has become a fixture of north London's arts calendar.

Damel Carayol

Damel Carayol exhibited at Holy Innocents church - Credit: David Winskill

Work was on show in every medium, from sculpture to prints, and art lovers were not disappointed as they trudged up and down the hills, clutching their maps, and exchanging conspiratorial nods and recommendations with fellow travellers.

Holy Innocents Church hosted Jamie Eade’s hyper-realistic pencil stubs - both amusing and beautiful; Ellie bird’s large scale paintings of bathers evoking 70s era Hockney, and Damel Carayol's rendering of aspects of the Black experience.

Work by Ellie Bird

Work by Ellie Bird on show as part of the Crouch End Open Studios art trail - Credit: David Winskill

Ruth Selig has created a cyanotype diary of her lockdown, while CEOS founder Kim Valdez’s meditation on waste, The Great Wave of Plastic (based on the Hokusai print), took over her front room.

Kim Valdez

Kim Valdez with her installation in her sitting room A Great Plastic Wave - Credit: David Winskill

Ruth Selig

Ruth Selig's cyanotypes chart the story of the pandemic - Credit: David Winskill

Martin Davidson

Martin Davidson - Credit: David Winskill

Participants following the Crouch End Open Studios art trail over the weekend

Participants following the Crouch End Open Studios art trail over the weekend - Credit: David Winskill

Crouch End artist Ben Joiner

Ben Joiner exhibited as part of the event - Credit: David Winskill

Caroline Flint

Caroline Flint - Credit: David Winskill


