Conker Championships returns to Hampstead Heath

Two competitors from the 2017 over-18s category - Credit: Layton Thompson/City of London Corporation

The Hampstead Heath Conker Championships returns this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

On Sunday (October 9), competitors will go conker to conker at the Parliament Hill Bandstand from 12.30pm to 4pm.

There are four age categories: under-8s, 8-12, 13-17 and adults.

No experience is required at the event, which is organised by Heath Hands and the City of London Corporation.

Registration opens at 12.30pm and all entrants will have their choice of conker, and be asked to make a donation.

The championships will feature free family nature activities and stalls, and will be followed by music from Mad Dog Bites live.

Based on an older game using hazelnuts, the first known conkers game – using horse chestnuts – was recorded on the Isle of Wight in 1848.

The Hampstead Heath Conker Championships return to the Parliament Hill bandstand - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA



