Free arts and crafts workshops boost creativity in Camden

Hilgrove and Chalcots residents film a scene in their Hilgrove Creates theatre performance workshops August 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Hampstead Theatre/Community Creates

Hampstead Theatre and The Winch have launched a programme of free arts and crafts workshops for Camden residents.

Community Creates includes playwriting and storytelling; movement and dance; filmmaking and photography; pottery and sculpture; and knitting and crochet sessions.

Led by a mix of Camden residents and professionals, and funded by Camden Council, workshops run from September 10 in various locations including The Winch, the O2 Centre, Camden Arts Centre, the Chalcots and Hilgrove estates, and Belsize and Swiss Cottage libraries.

Running until 2023, the programme is aimed at all ages and abilities, and curated by a group of residents and artists who hope it will increase access to the arts, and offer the chance to meet new people and have fun in a friendly, relaxed space.

Community Creates follows a similar project Hilgrove Creates and a ten week pilot for residents of the Chalcots estate in Swiss Cottage and Hilgrove Estate in West Hampstead, with Hampstead Theatre running playwrighting sessions, and the North Camden Zone painting classes.

Residents from Hilgrove and Chalcots estates enjoy a painting workshop at Belsize Library - Credit: Sarah Dwyer

Tessa Walker, the theatre's associate director, said: “We are delighted to launch these workshops with North Camden Zone, to further connect with our surrounding community. We have recently created a Participation and Literary department so we can continue to create many more exciting projects with, for and by, our local community.”

Esther Norman, programme director of North Camden Zone at The Winch, said: “Community Creates builds on our work to support local residents to improve their local neighbourhood. This is the third time that residents employed as Community Organisers have curated an arts initiative to connect and inspire their local community.”

A Hilgrove and a Chalcots Estate resident rehearse in the theatre performance workshop - Credit: Courtesy Community Creates

Sharon Willems, Creates Forum Community Organiser and Hilgrove resident, said: ​​”As a resident artist and community organiser, I've seen first-hand how the success of Hilgrove Creates cultivated new friendships, increased pride in our area and strengthened community connections. I'm excited to be part of this new phase of the programme."

Bookings for Community Creates via Hampstead Theatre Box Office on 020 7722 9301 or www.hampsteadtheatre.com/whats-on/community-creates. And visit www.northcamdenzone.org/community-creates