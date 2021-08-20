Shaparak Khorsandi and Simon Brodkin head up comedy night in the woods

Published: 4:03 PM August 20, 2021

Comedy in the Forest takes place at Home Farm - Credit: Comedy in the Forest

Big names from the world of comedy are on the bill at an exclusive woodland venue this summer.

Comedy in the Forest takes place at Home Farm, just outside London, in Elstree, with afternoon and evening shows on September 5.

Topping the bill is Shaparak Khorsandi, well known for television work including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Hampstead Garden Suburb's Simon Brodkin (Live At The Apollo, Britain's Greatest Hoaxer, Lee Nelson) and Highgate's Matt Richardson (Dancing On Ice, The Xtra Factor, Virgin Radio) are appearing, along with Esther Manito (The Stand Up Sketch Show).

Shaparak Khorsandi, Simon Brodkin, Matt Richardson and Esther Manito will be at Comedy in the Forest at Home Farm - Credit: Comedy in the Forest

Promoter Clara Heimerdinger said: "Following a hit summer of live events at Home Farm's secret woodland stage including music from Jack Garratt, Freya Ridings, James Bay, Nick Mulvey and performances from The Rogue Theatre Company, we're ending the summer with four of the UK's best star comedians.

"Come and soak up the forest air at our woodland stage on a private estate just next to north London - a mere hop, skip and jump from Stanmore or Edgware tube stops."

There will be drinks on sale from Midsummer NightCap and a limited number of spaces for glamping.

Early bird tickets are on sale at £19.50 until midday on August 27 at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/comedy-in-the-forest