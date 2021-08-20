Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Shaparak Khorsandi and Simon Brodkin head up comedy night in the woods

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:03 PM August 20, 2021   
Comedy in the Forest takes place at Home Farm

Comedy in the Forest takes place at Home Farm - Credit: Comedy in the Forest

Big names from the world of comedy are on the bill at an exclusive woodland venue this summer.

Comedy in the Forest takes place at Home Farm, just outside London, in Elstree, with afternoon and evening shows on September 5.

Topping the bill is Shaparak Khorsandi, well known for television work including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Hampstead Garden Suburb's Simon Brodkin (Live At The Apollo, Britain's Greatest Hoaxer, Lee Nelson) and Highgate's Matt Richardson (Dancing On Ice, The Xtra Factor, Virgin Radio) are appearing, along with Esther Manito (The Stand Up Sketch Show).

Shaparak Khorsandi, Simon Brodkin, Matt Richardson and Esther Manito will be at Comedy in the Forest at Home Farm

Shaparak Khorsandi, Simon Brodkin, Matt Richardson and Esther Manito will be at Comedy in the Forest at Home Farm - Credit: Comedy in the Forest

Promoter Clara Heimerdinger said: "Following a hit summer of live events at Home Farm's secret woodland stage including music from Jack Garratt, Freya Ridings, James Bay, Nick Mulvey and performances from The Rogue Theatre Company, we're ending the summer with four of the UK's best star comedians.

You may also want to watch:

"Come and soak up the forest air at our woodland stage on a private estate just next to north London - a mere hop, skip and jump from Stanmore or Edgware tube stops."

There will be drinks on sale from Midsummer NightCap and a limited number of spaces for glamping. 

Early bird tickets are on sale at £19.50 until midday on August 27 at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/comedy-in-the-forest

Most Read

  1. 1 POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns
  2. 2 Highgate residents rally against 'nightmare' no right turns
  3. 3 Muswell Hill comic Sean Lock dies at 58
  1. 4 Sean Lock remembered: 'He really, really cared about others'
  2. 5 'Not one affordable': MP condemns housing plans for car wash
  3. 6 Hampstead Heath Extension play area set to open next year – thanks to Olivia
  4. 7 Royal Free to close Pond Street day nursery amid MP and parents' worry
  5. 8 Regent's Park cyclist's appeal after mystery incident leads to brain bleed
  6. 9 North London's alluring luxury restaurant at a classic car showroom
  7. 10 Person hospitalised after Camden High Street collision
North London News
Hampstead Garden Suburb News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police file photo

Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Clarence Gardens, Regent's Park

Gun crime

Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents Annie and Emily Arkell stand at the corner of Mildura Court N8, in front of the disputed p

Planning and Development

Nursery play area plan scrapped after resident backlash

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Aras Amiri. Picture: Courtesy of the Centre for Human Rights in Iran

Crouch End's Aras Amiri acquitted three years into Iran imprisonment

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon