Coldplay at Wembley Stadium: Setlist and photos

Just over 25 years since forming in student halls in Camden, Coldplay this month headline six huge shows at Wembley Stadium.

Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion met at University College London and went on to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

They play Wembley Stadium on August 12, 13, 16, 17, 20 and 21 (rearranged from August 19).

Coldplay's Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Suzan Moore/PA

Opening night setlist (August 12):

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Live In the Moment/Fill Me In

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful

Coldplay's Chris Martin at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Suzan Moore/PA

