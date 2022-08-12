Coldplay at Wembley Stadium: Setlist and photos
Published: 11:09 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 11:24 PM August 12, 2022
Just over 25 years since forming in student halls in Camden, Coldplay this month headline six huge shows at Wembley Stadium.
Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion met at University College London and went on to become one of the biggest acts in the world.
They play Wembley Stadium on August 12, 13, 16, 17, 20 and 21 (rearranged from August 19).
Opening night setlist (August 12):
Higher Power
Adventure of a Lifetime
Paradise
Charlie Brown
The Scientist
Viva la Vida
Hymn for the Weekend
Let Somebody Go
Politik
In My Place
Yellow
Human Heart
People of the Pride
Clocks
Infinity Sign
Something Just Like This
Midnight
My Universe
A Sky Full of Stars
Sparks
Live In the Moment/Fill Me In
Humankind
Fix You
Biutyful