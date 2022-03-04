Meet the stand-up comic bringing laughs to West Hampstead
- Credit: Supplied
West Hampstead stand up Kimberley Datnow runs Clean Slate Comedy at The Alice House every Wednesday.
Like many comedy nights, it was forced to close by the pandemic, but now it's back with a changing line-up of six comics performing in the basement of the West End Lane pub.
Datnow, who comperes the nights, grew up in West Hampstead where she says there's a thriving community of fellow comedians: "There is such a lovely community here and so many restaurants, but I saw a gap because there are no other comedy nights in the area," she said.
"I wanted to make comedy part of the culture, to entertain and bring people together. It's good for the local community and a wider audience who are in need of some laughs, especially at this time."
The intimate 20-seat venue regularly sells out with a combination of established and up and coming acts that are all "fresh and funny".
Datnow chooses comics she's either seen herself, heard of through word of mouth, or who have won comedy competitions.
Past performers include Maddie Campion and Richard Stott, while forthcoming gigs include established comic Nathan Cassidy, Show Me The Funny winner Patrick Monahan, Funny Women finalist Ceyla AB, and Jenan Younis, star of BBC Radio's Jenan's Comedy Hour.
"I've been on the circuit for a few years. I go to Edinburgh or the Angel comedy club to see comedians and get chatting afterwards," says Datnow. "I believe in giving people a chance and can offer some 5 or 10 minute slots to people new to comedy. We're proud to support local talent too and it turns out there's a lot of it."
Datnow's mum still lives around the corner and regularly comes to the shows. The actor and comic praises the venue as "a great spot for people to meet, hang out and laugh away their worries".
"It has great food and craft beer, and the basement is a cosy, dimly lit and atmospheric venue to experience live comedy. It's a guaranteed night of laughter. We get a lot of West Hampstead locals who are open to different and diverse acts."
Clean Slate also runs comedy nights at Never Forever in Kentish Town and Datnow says if the West Hampstead nights continue to go well she may look for a larger venue. Her own plans include taking a show to this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival and continuing Clean Slate's other aspect of making films including the semi-autobiographical Daddy Issues.
In the meantime she says: "We are here every Wednesday. As long as people want to come we are on."
Bookings at www.cleanslate-productions.com/general-8