Have you left your Christmas shopping until the last minute?

Luckily, many shopping centres across north London are still open tomorrow - Christmas Eve - so that shoppers can grab presents for family and friends.

Below is a list of opening times on December 24 for shopping centres across north London.

Brent Cross Shopping Centre - Brent

North London's major shopping complex has been open late throughout December.

The centre will be open on Christmas Eve from 9am to 6pm.

The Mall - Wood Green

The shopping centre closes earlier than unusual on Christmas Eve - it will be open from 9am until 5pm tomorrow.

London Designer Outlet - Wembley

The Wembley Park complex closes early on Christmas Eve, with shops open from 10am until 4pm.

Brent Cross and Kingsland Shopping Centre will be open on Christmas Eve to get those final presents - Credit: PA

Camden Market - Camden

The famous market is open from 10am to 6pm every day of the year, except Christmas Day. It is open on Boxing Day from 10am, though stalls may close earlier than usual.

Angel Central - Islington

Angel Central will be open from 9am to 6pm on Christmas Eve, with the VUE cinema and some restaurants open until later.

Kingsland Shopping Centre - Hackney

The Kingsland Road shopping centre will be open from 8am until 7pm on Christmas Eve - perfect for buying those presents you have forgotten.