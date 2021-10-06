Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Tickets go on sale for Christmas at Kenwood

Julia Gregory LDRS

Published: 3:31 PM October 6, 2021   
The map of the planned Christmas at Kenwood.

A licence has been agreed for a winter light trail at Kenwood House this Christmas and tickets are now on sale.

The 1.4km Christmas at Kenwood attraction promises a “multi-sensory mix of light, fire and sound”, according to events company Kilimanjaro Live Ltd.

Adult tickets will cost between £21.50 off peak and £24.75 at peak times, with child tickets going for £14 and £17. There are also VIP packages.

Tickets are available from christmasatkenwood.com

Although a planning application remains pending, the attraction's application for an alcohol licence was given the green light by Camden Council on Tuesday.

One resident wrote about concerns that the lights “seem to project into the night sky, [and] this could have the potential to become light pollution”. But the company told the hearing: “It is not our intention to shine lights into the sky as part of the attraction.”

Christmas at Kenwood includes a Christmas market with up to 10 food and craft stalls and two bars.

It is expected that fewer than 5,000 people will be there at any one time.

The licence allows alcohol to be served from 11am to 11.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 11am to 10.30pm on Sundays. 

A planning application remains pending for the temporary attraction, which is planned for November 26 to January 9.

The Christmas show is planned between November 26 to January 9

