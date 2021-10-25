Christmas at Kenwood light trail gets go-ahead

Published: 2:37 PM October 25, 2021

The festive feature will take place from November 26 to January 9 - Credit: Christmas at Kenwood

Plans for Christmas at Kenwood, a festive winter light trail, have been rubber-stamped.

The visitor attraction, which has never been hosted at Kenwood before, was granted planning permission by Camden Council on October 20.

The event on the edge of Hampstead Heath will run between November 26 to January 9 with opening hours of 4.30pm to 11.30pm, after the grounds have been closed to the public.

Visitors will be taken on a one-way route along paths around the grounds of the listed stately home, past various lighting installations and sculptures.

In addition to the festive trail other features include a Christmas market, a VIP area and a laser garden.

Six objections were lodged against the planning application, including concerns over the impact on the heritage asset and the local community.

An alcohol licence has been granted and adult tickets will cost between £21.50 off peak and £24.75 at peak times, with child tickets going for £14 and £17.

Tickets are available from christmasatkenwood.com