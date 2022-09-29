Children's author celebrates Bookshop Day in Crouch End

Chris Haughton will be at Pickled Pepper Books in Crouch End on October 8 to mark Bookshop Day - Credit: Courtesy of Walker Books

Children's writer and illustrator Chris Haughton will visit independent Pickled Pepper Books to celebrate this year's Bookshop Day.

The award-winning Irish author, who now lives in East London, is marking the 10th anniversary of his bestseller Oh No, George! and has a new book out on October 6.

On October 8, he will be at the bookstore in Middle Lane, Crouch End to meet readers, sign books, and recommend others that he loves.

He will read from his latest book, Well Done Mummy Penguin (Walker Books £12.99), a celebration of maternal love set against an Antarctic backdrop about a penguin who has to swim fast, pass sleeping seals, and brave treacherous ice to return with a fishy dinner.

Haughton has designed the bags handed out at tills for Bookshop Day, a nationwide annual celebration highlighting the cultural significance of high street booksellers.

Pickled Pepper Books hosts regular author events, children's shows, storytelling and craft activities. More details at www.pickledpepperbooks.co.uk/