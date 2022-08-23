Post carnival exhibition celebrates sixties Notting Hill

Rasta Woman and Man: Market is one of 10 images by Charlie Phillips on show at Muswell Hill Gallery from September 1-6 - Credit: Charlie Phillips Archive

An exhibition celebrating Notting Hill life through the lens of photo-portraitist Charlie Phillips goes on show just after the annual carnival.

Muswell Hill Gallery's "post-carnival retrospective" of images from the veteran photographer's archive runs from September 1-6. The 77-year-old photographer will be on hand at the private view to talk about his 10 photographs, which document London's African-Caribbean community at a time of huge cultural shifts, and the birth of carnival.

Charlie Phillips with camera - Credit: Charlie Phillips Archive

Born in Jamaica in 1944, Phillips grew up watching the ships come and go in Kingston harbour at a time of major immigration to Britain. Aged 11, he joined his parents in Notting Hill where he lived through poor housing, race riots, and an atmosphere where the community were afraid to walk the streets.

While working in his parent's Portobello Road restaurant, he was given a Kodak Brownie by an American serviceman and taught himself through trial and error, developing his prints in the family bathroom. A merchant sailor, he travelled widely in the sixties capturing student protests in Paris and Rome, celebrities such as Muhammad Ali and Omar Sharif, urban migrant workers in Milan, as well as poor housing, political activism, music and the migrant experience back home.

Muhammad Ali - Credit: Charlie Phillips Archive

Phillips, who was awarded an OBE in this year's New Year Honours for services to photography and the arts, published Notting Hill in the Sixties, a collection of iconic images of the Windrush generation which capture the richness and complexity of the community. His work has been exhibited at Tate Britain and the Museum of London, and his 1967 photograph Notting Hill Couple is in the V&A's collection.

Girl on Scooter - Credit: Charlie Phillips Archive

In 2020, artist and film director Steve McQueen requested that Phillips take his portrait when he guest-edited the Observer.

The Charlie Phillips Archive Exhibition runs September 1-6 at Muswell Hill Gallery, 21, High Street, Hornsey N8, and includes the chance to buy signed prints, books, T shirts and bags. The gallery was launched in 2021 by fine arts graduate Georgia Robinson to offer monthly exhibitions for up and coming artists. Visit www.instagram.com/muswellhillgallery

Dressed Up - Credit: Charlie Phillips Archive







