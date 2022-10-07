Book details Highgate stalwart's African adventure

Catherine Budgett-Meakin launched her book 'Overland from London to Johannesburg in 1971' with an event at Highgate Lit and Sci - Credit: Polly Hancock

In September 1971, Catherine Budgett-Meakin embarked on a 16-week journey across Europe and Africa on a truck.

After staying with relatives in Johannesburg, and teaching at the university of Witwatersrand, she returned by ship a year later with her eyes opened to the beauty of Africa and its people.

The £330 trip saw group of 19 young strangers set out with a driver from London in September 1971 and arrive in South Africa 16 weeks later - Credit: Catherine Budgett-Meakin

The "passionate environmentalist "and Highgate Society stalwart gave an illustrated talk at the launch of her self-published book Overland from London to Johannesburg in 1971, at the Highgate Lit and Sci – including an introduction by Dr Elaine Unterhalter about life in South Africa in the early '70s.

"What makes it an interesting story is 19 young people travelling through the most amazing parts of the world; the Sahara desert, Niger, Chad, Congo, and Uganda on a journey that you couldn't do now – it would be far too dangerous. In northern Nigeria we camped in what is now one of the headquarters of Boko Haram."

Catherine aged 25 in 1971 on her 16 week African adventure - Credit: Catherine Budgett-Meakin

The Highgate resident was 25 and saved up the £330 fare for the trip with Encounter Overland from her wages at Unilever. Accompanied by just a driver – who was a photographer and mechanic – the group of strangers travelled to North Africa via Gibraltar then through Algiers and central Africa to the former Rhodesia – encountering big game, pygmy people and the Victoria Falls.

"We camped and cooked, mostly with tins, it was the most wonderful adventure. We were in a little bubble, but seeing parts of the world that most people never get to see. I wrote letters to my parents, which was my diary, and sent them off at various Poste Restante places, but I kept a carbon copy."

An only child, her mother was initially "horrified" when she suggested the trip but her father said: "If I had the opportunity I would have done it like a shot."

"I had the most wonderfully supportive parents. My mother said: 'I will look up at the moon and know it is looking at you.'

"My French came in very useful in the former French territories with negotiating. Every border crossing took a day. Often they thought we must be carrying guns, but we were warned not to take anything – not even a serious knife. We were robbed several times, but we never felt in danger – they only took pennies. And there were magical moments: swimming in the sea in Mozambique on Christmas day after midnight mass in Mombasa cathedral; the magic of the desert which changed every day; and cold nights under unbelievably beautiful star studded skies."

The former Highgate Society chair and president of the HSLI, who grew up in Highgate, saw South Africa's unjust Apartheid regime up close and says the trip affected her life.

"I was always more interested in the people and villages than the big game. It set up my interest in rural parts of Africa that were very self sufficient, and I later worked for an international development charity."

Overland from London to Johannesburg in 1971 is available at Highgate Bookshop.



