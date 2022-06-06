Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Older folk to hold carnival parade across Hampstead Heath

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:24 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM June 6, 2022
Getting ready for the CarnivALL on Hampstead Heath this weekend

Getting ready for the CarnivALL on Hampstead Heath this weekend - Credit: Courtesy of SeeThrough Theatre

Sheltered housing residents from across Camden will hold a "colourful upbeat carnival parade" on Hampstead Heath accompanied by Brazilian Samba dancers, drummers and musicians. 

Now in its fourth year, the CarnivALL event has been organised by not for profit SeeThrough Theatre Company, which worked with older people to create costumes, puppets and props for the June 12 parade.

Based in Kentish Town, SeeThrough inspires and empowers vulnerable and marginalised communities via creative projects.

CarnivALL

Preparations for the Wild CarnivALL parade on Hampstead Heath on June 12 - Credit: Courtesy of SeeThrough Theatre

Director and founder Julia Evangelista said it helps build confidence, create new friendships and teach new skills.

"Our spectacular parades are full of joy and colour," she said. "This project is so important and has changed the lives of so many lonely and disenfranchised older people. Making a carnival and becoming producers of culture gives older people a real sense of purpose and improves their mental and physical health."

The parade starts at midday at The Hive, beside the Parliament Hill paddling pool.

Older people have taken part in costume and drumming workshops while making puppets and props for the event

Older people have taken part in costume and drumming workshops while making puppets and props for the event - Credit: SeeThrough Theatre

