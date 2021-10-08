Van Morrison to play two 'intimate gigs' at Camden PowerHaus

Published: 2:46 PM October 8, 2021

Van Morrison will play at Camden Powerhaus this month. - Credit: PA

Music icon Van Morrison is set to play two 'intimate gigs' at Camden PowerHaus this month.

The Brown Eyed Girl singer will perform tracks from his 42nd studio album, Latest Record Project, Volume 1 on October 26 and 27.

The 28-track album includes songs such as Why Are You on Facebook?, They Own The Media and Western Man.

Born in Belfast in 1945, Morrison "listened obsessively" to his shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel.

By the young age of 15, he was a travelling musician – singing, playing guitar and saxophone in several bands, before forming Them in 1964.

The band enjoyed chart success with hits including Gloria and Here Comes The Night.

In 1967, he released a solo hit, Blowin ’Your Mind!, and over the past 50 years Morrison’s music has continued to span genres including R&B, jazz, blues, gospel, folk and soul.

Tickets start at £65.