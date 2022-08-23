Free street festival celebrates 'what makes Camden unique'

Camden Inspire is a free two day festival of music, street art and food stalls around Buck Street and Stucley Place - Credit: Courtesy Camden Town Unlimited

Camden Inspire is a free festival of street art, music, and food, celebrating the area's venues and small businesses.

DJs, bands, comedy, stalls, workshops, children's activities and an open air gallery will take over a pedestrianised area around Buck Street and Stucley Place for the two-day community celebration on September 2 and 3.

Pedestrianised areas of Buck Street and Stucley Place will host a music stage, stalls and workshops - Credit: Courtesy Camden Town Unlimited

Organised by Camden Town Unlimited, the event follows the success of last year, and aims to create a blueprint for a "more activated and socially connected borough". This year, the festival covers both indoor and outdoor spaces with traders setting up bars and seating in the street, artists creating work the spot, and iconic venues The Roundhouse, Fiddler's Elbow, Spiritual Bar and Green Note curating the music stage.

Pedestrianised streets will be turned into an open air gallery with artists creating work on the spot - Credit: Courtesy Camden Open Air Gallery/Camden Town Unlimited

Street food highlights include dumpling trader Filili Eats, Hamlets Bakery, Burger Craft, tacos from Peccati di Gola, and Doughlicious Doughnuts, with stalls also selling homeware, stationary, jewellery, clothing, and ceramics.

Simon Pitkeathley CEO of Camden Town Unlimited, said: “Camden Inspire is an ambitious event celebrating all that makes Camden Town unique. We are once again partnering with Camden Open Air Gallery in taking over Buck Street and Stucley Place for two days of music, food, performance and art - showing the huge potential in activating public space and the future of our high streets. This year we are working with Camden's iconic music venues to showcase our local vibrant music scene, whilst also involving a wider range of food traders, workshop providers and creative entrepreneurs."

Camden Inspire runs September 2 and 3. https://camdeninspire.com/

DJs and bands curated by local venues The Roundhouse, Fiddler's Elbow and Green Note will perform at Camden Inspire - Credit: Courtesy Camden Town Unlimited

Camden Inspire - Credit: Courtesy Camden Town Unlimited



