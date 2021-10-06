Camden Black History Season 2021 honours 'nation of Black unsung heroes'

Published: 10:54 AM October 6, 2021

Camden Black History Season 2021 has launched across the borough, complete with a programme of talks, walks and exhibitions.

The theme of this year's campaign is "honouring our nation of Black unsung heroes", with activities on offer until mid-December.

Camden Council said this year is an opportunity for the Black African and Caribbean diaspora to "show pride in who they are, their rich culture and history and the contributions they’ve made to Camden’s vibrant diversity".

Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth and we're thrilled to be marking it with a season of events from October - December



Here's @mayorofcamden talking about our Black Entrepreneurs Event happening on 13 Oct to celebrate @BlackPoundDay https://t.co/lIeTAWDC6x pic.twitter.com/REgJ5jPVIt — Camden Council (@CamdenCouncil) October 1, 2021

Cllr Abdul Hai, cabinet member for young people, equalities and cohesion, said Camden has made "considerable progress" in the last 12 months to tackle the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on Black, Asian and other ethnic communities.

The councillor noted "important and positive milestones" in the borough, including renaming the former Cecil Rhodes House and Beckford Primary school due to the slave-trading connections of their namesakes.

He said: "Black History Season is a great moment to celebrate this progress, and more widely the rich contribution and achievements of people from Black African and Caribbean backgrounds, while at the same time reminding ourselves that there is still a long way to go to achieve equality in Camden, in the UK and across the world."

On Friday (October 8), the month will kick off with Proud To Be, an event "celebrating the success of Camden’s creatives and performers".

From October 18 to November 5, the We Were Here art exhibition will be on display at Swiss Cottage Gallery.

Camden Black History Season runs from October to mid-December - Credit: Camden Council

Two guided walks have been organised by Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, covering Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia.

Guide and part-time London South Bank University lecturer Alan Hovell said walks will touch on Black history in the borough spanning from the 18th century to the present day.

Alan, 68, told the Ham&High: “Black History Month is about relating places to stories and linking them with people’s sense of place and identity.

“We’ve had so many important people both living and working in London and it’s important to continually raise visibility because Black history has been largely airbrushed from conventional history teaching."

Camden Council is marking Black History Month with walking tours - Credit: Alan Hovell

Black History Season events happening in Camden can be found at www.lovecamden.org/blackhistoryseason