Where to get a real Christmas tree in north London
- Credit: PA
As Christmas lights are switched on across a north London bustling with festive spirit, it's time to start looking for the perfect tree.
We have pulled together the best places to get a real Christmas tree, ranging from table-top size trees to those over 12ft tall.
Hackney
For a variety of trees in Hackney Wick, check out this family-run seasonal business, with high-quality trees sourced from the Scottish Highlands.
Where: 45 Rookwood Way, Fish Island, London E3 2ND
Opening dates: November 17 to December 23
Opening hours: Weekdays: 12pm - 6pm, weekends: 12pm - 6pm
Highbury
Freshly-cut trees are on sale in a Highbury pub, sold by Pines and Needles. The company was founded by brothers Josh and Sam Lyle in 1995, aged just aged 15 and 13.
Where: Alwyne Castle Pub, 83A St Pauls Rd, Highbury, N1 2LY
Opening dates: November 17 to December 24
Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week
Clissold Park
This Pines and Needles branch is within easy access of Clissold Park, opposite St Mary's Church.
Where: Stoke Newington Church Street, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES
Opening dates: November 16 to December 24
Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 9pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm
Stoke Newington
The Pines and Needles team will be on hand in a second Stoke Newington branch to help customers find their perfect tree.
Where: St Pauls Church, 306 Amhurst Road, Hackney, N16 7UE
Opening dates: November 18 to December 24
Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week
Hoxton
This Pines and Needles pop-up is open in Hoxton's beautiful church, and customers can have their trees delivered.
Where: St Johns the Baptist Church, 85 Pitfield Street, St John's Hoxton, London N1 6NP
Opening dates: November 24 to December 24
Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week
Shoreditch
Head over to Pines and Needles' pop-up in the forecourt of an ancient parish church.
Where: St Leonard Church of England Church, Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JN
Opening dates: November 18th to December 24
Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 10pm, Weekends: 8am - 10pm
Upper Holloway
This Pines and Needles branch offers a great activity for the whole family
Where: 738 Holloway Rd, London N19 3JF
Opening dates: November 17 to December 24
Opening hours: Weekdays: 10am - 10pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm
Finchley
Nestled in the heart of Finchley, Pines and Needles offers delivery to N2, N3, N12, NW4, NW7 and NW11 postcodes.
Where: Regents Park Road, London N3 3JN
Opening dates: November 17 to December 24
Opening hours: 9am - 9pm all week
Brent Cross
After your Christmas shopping at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, grab a Pines and Needles tree on the way out.
Where: Outside John Lewis, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, London NW4 3FE
Opening dates: November 19 to December 24
Opening hours: Weekdays: 10am - 8pm, weekends: 8am-8pm
Hampstead
Shoots & Leaves Christmas Trees offers hand selected and freshly-cut trees in Hampstead.
Where: Fairground site adjacent to East Heath Car Park, NW3 1TH
Opening dates: From November 26
Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 8am - 7pm, Saturday: 8am - 6pm, Sunday: 9am - 5pm
Kenwood House
Why not buy your tree from one of London's most beautiful grounds? Pines and Needles have set up base near former stately home Kenwood House.
Where: Hampstead Lane, Highgate, London NW3 7JR
Opening dates: November 18 to December 23
Opening hours: 9am - 9pm all week
Camden
Camden Garden Centre's Christmas Tree Forest will be open from the last week of November, selling 1,000 trees.
Opening dates: November 24 to December 24
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm, Sunday 10am - 4pm
Maida Vale
This Pines and Needles branch is selling freshly-cut trees in the lead-up to Christmas.
Where: 123 Shirland Road, Maida Vale, W9 2EW
Opening dates: November 13 to December 24
Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week
Regents Park
Pick up your tree from Pines and Needles on the cusp of Primrose Hill and Regents Park, around the corner from London Zoo.
Where: Saint Marks Square Prince Albert Rd, London NW1 7TN
Opening dates: November 16 to December 24
Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 9pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm