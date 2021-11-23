A woman wearing a face mask walks passes a display of Christmas trees outside a shop in central London - Credit: PA

As Christmas lights are switched on across a north London bustling with festive spirit, it's time to start looking for the perfect tree.

We have pulled together the best places to get a real Christmas tree, ranging from table-top size trees to those over 12ft tall.

Hackney

For a variety of trees in Hackney Wick, check out this family-run seasonal business, with high-quality trees sourced from the Scottish Highlands.

Where: 45 Rookwood Way, Fish Island, London E3 2ND

Opening dates: November 17 to December 23

Opening hours: Weekdays: 12pm - 6pm, weekends: 12pm - 6pm

Highbury

Freshly-cut trees are on sale in a Highbury pub, sold by Pines and Needles. The company was founded by brothers Josh and Sam Lyle in 1995, aged just aged 15 and 13.

Where: Alwyne Castle Pub, 83A St Pauls Rd, Highbury, N1 2LY

Opening dates: November 17 to December 24

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week

Pines and Needles has pop-up Christmas tree shops around London - Credit: Pines and Needles

Clissold Park

This Pines and Needles branch is within easy access of Clissold Park, opposite St Mary's Church.

Where: Stoke Newington Church Street, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES

Opening dates: November 16 to December 24

Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 9pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm

Stoke Newington

The Pines and Needles team will be on hand in a second Stoke Newington branch to help customers find their perfect tree.

Where: St Pauls Church, 306 Amhurst Road, Hackney, N16 7UE

Opening dates: November 18 to December 24

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week

Hoxton

This Pines and Needles pop-up is open in Hoxton's beautiful church, and customers can have their trees delivered.

Where: St Johns the Baptist Church, 85 Pitfield Street, St John's Hoxton, London N1 6NP

Opening dates: November 24 to December 24

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week

Shoreditch

Head over to Pines and Needles' pop-up in the forecourt of an ancient parish church.

Where: St Leonard Church of England Church, Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JN

Opening dates: November 18th to December 24

Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 10pm, Weekends: 8am - 10pm

Upper Holloway

This Pines and Needles branch offers a great activity for the whole family

Where: 738 Holloway Rd, London N19 3JF

Opening dates: November 17 to December 24

Opening hours: Weekdays: 10am - 10pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm

Freshly-cut trees are delivered to shops across London in the lead-up to Christmas - Credit: Max Lacome-Shaw

Finchley

Nestled in the heart of Finchley, Pines and Needles offers delivery to N2, N3, N12, NW4, NW7 and NW11 postcodes.

Where: Regents Park Road, London N3 3JN

Opening dates: November 17 to December 24

Opening hours: 9am - 9pm all week

Brent Cross

After your Christmas shopping at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, grab a Pines and Needles tree on the way out.

Where: Outside John Lewis, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, London NW4 3FE

Opening dates: November 19 to December 24

Opening hours: Weekdays: 10am - 8pm, weekends: 8am-8pm

Hampstead

Shoots & Leaves Christmas Trees offers hand selected and freshly-cut trees in Hampstead.

Where: Fairground site adjacent to East Heath Car Park, NW3 1TH

Opening dates: From November 26

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 8am - 7pm, Saturday: 8am - 6pm, Sunday: 9am - 5pm

Pines and Needles offers a Christmas tree decoration service - Credit: Pines and Needles

Kenwood House

Why not buy your tree from one of London's most beautiful grounds? Pines and Needles have set up base near former stately home Kenwood House.

Where: Hampstead Lane, Highgate, London NW3 7JR

Opening dates: November 18 to December 23

Opening hours: 9am - 9pm all week

Camden

Camden Garden Centre's Christmas Tree Forest will be open from the last week of November, selling 1,000 trees.

Opening dates: November 24 to December 24

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm, Sunday 10am - 4pm

Maida Vale

This Pines and Needles branch is selling freshly-cut trees in the lead-up to Christmas.

Where: 123 Shirland Road, Maida Vale, W9 2EW

Opening dates: November 13 to December 24

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm all week

Christmas trees are on sale in Hackney, Islington, Camden and Brent - Credit: Pines and Needles

Regents Park

Pick up your tree from Pines and Needles on the cusp of Primrose Hill and Regents Park, around the corner from London Zoo.

Where: Saint Marks Square Prince Albert Rd, London NW1 7TN

Opening dates: November 16 to December 24

Opening hours: Weekdays: 9am - 9pm, weekends: 8am - 9pm







