Name a seat or buy a brick to help Jacksons Lane revamp

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:21 AM July 16, 2021   
Artists view of the proposed new cafe at Jacksons Lane, Highgate

A view of the proposed new cafe at Jacksons Lane, Highgate - Credit: Citizens Design Bureau

Jacksons Lane is making a final fundraising push ahead of reopening in September.

The Highgate arts centre's multi-million pound refurb includes a new foyer and cafe, improved rehearsal rooms, seating and disability access.

The new foyer at Jacksons Lane

The new foyer at Jacksons Lane - Credit: Citizens Design Bureau

A renowned centre for contemporary circus, it is based in a former church which was built in 1905. Some of the bricks have been battered by the elements and the Buy A Brick campaign asks people to sponsor a £40 specialist brick - 140 for the outside and 1400 inside - to help the building withstand the elements for another 100 years.

Love A Lantern asks donors to buy more than £4,000 worth of environmentally-friendly, and cost effective LED theatre lighting as the venue replaces existing fixtures and spotlights.

The proposed new box office at Jacksons Lane

The proposed new box office at Jacksons Lane - Credit: Citizens Design Bureau

And Name a Seat invites locals to honour a loved one or make a show of support with an engraved seat plaque.

All donations can be made at https://jacksons-lane.puttothetest.co.uk/donate-and-support/

