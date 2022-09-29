Bugsy Malone announced as the Christmas family show at Alexandra Palace

Ensemble with Albie Snelson as Fat Sam in Alan Parker's Bugsy Malone which comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre this Christmas - Credit: Johan Persson

Prohibition era kids musical Bugsy Malone will be a festive family treat at Ally Pally.

Based on Alan Parker's 1976 film, the stage version also features rival gangsters Fat Sam and Dandy Dan alongside Paul Williams' memorable songs such as My Name is Tallulah and You Give a Little Love.

Jasmine Takyiama as Tallulah in Bugsy Malone - Credit: Johan Persson

Tickets are now on sale for the Christmas show – a revival of the Lyric Hammersmith's award-winning production, directed by Sean Holmes and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Currently touring with a live band and three teams of young performers, it opens at the Muswell Hill Victorian theatre on December 3.

Set in New York in 1929, it stars penniless ex-boxer Bugsy Malone, who falls for aspiring singer Blousey Brown while trying to avoid trouble with Fat Sam and his girlfriend Tallulah, and dodge the flying custard pies from the new fangled splurge gun.

The movie launched the career of Jodie Foster, but now a new generation of talented performers, aged between nine and 16 will take the leading roles at Fat Sam's Grand Slam.

Bugsy Malone by Alan Parker, Director, Sean Holmes, Words and Music, Paul Williams runs at Alexandra Palace Theatre from December 3, 2022 - Credit: Johan Persson

Bugsy Malone runs December 3 and runs until January 15, 2023 Visit www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/bugsy-malone-the-musical/