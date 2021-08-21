POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns

Breaking

Two shows due to take place at Kenwood House this weekend have been postponed at the last minute due to safety concerns.

Boy George and Culture Club, along with Bananarama, were due to take to the stage on Saturday (August 21) as part of the Heritage Live series.

Reggae on the Heath, headlined by David Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra, was due to take place on Sunday, August 22.

Shows by indie band James and Rag'n'Bone man this week were previously cancelled, but on Friday organisers said the weekend shows would still go ahead.

Heritage Live has now said in a statement: "We’re devastated to announce that we have to postpone our two sold out concerts at Kenwood House this weekend. We’re so sorry to all those who wanted to come and enjoy live music, but we will be rescheduling these shows so please hold on to your tickets.

"The inclement weather over the past weeks has caused significant issues which our Health and Safety Advisors have deemed unsafe for the artists, crew and audience. Our team has been working tirelessly to find a solution but due to significant ground movement overnight, the structural engineers have advised that the staging is unsafe, meaning our two sold-out shows this weekend must be postponed and rescheduled.

"We are heartbroken about this and we know that this is going to upset so many of you who have travelled from all over. We are devastated too.

"Further information about the concerts will be relayed in due course so please keep hold of your tickets. For any ticketing questioned please contact your ticket agent via their website."

Organisers previously said in a statement, following the cancellation of the Rag'n'Bone Man and James dates: "We know there is so much disappointment and frustration about the shows not going ahead, questions as to why a decision was made so late and so on.

"Events of this size take over a year to put on, from booking the artists to delivering what we hope are the best concerts possible. Hundreds of people are involved, from technicians to structural surveyors, electricians, plumbers, you name it. An outdoor event is like building a mini town.

"There is only one reason why we would cancel a show: and that's everyone's safety. There is no margin for error, no risk can be taken.

"As everyone knows, this year we had a lot of wet weather in London and the South East. Yes, it eased a few days back, but the unusually high water table combined with the huge weight of the stage led to an unavoidable decision by the experienced stage contractor to not sign off the staging in time for the build to continue and to deliver the shows on Thursday and Friday.

"We worked throughout the day and night to find solutions, but this took time. Longer than anyone on the team, including the engineers, anticipated.

"We know you are disappointed about these shows - so are we. We are absolutely gutted.

"But we hope when the shows come back that we will be able to do everyone proud and create some brilliant memories for you once again."