Burgh House Book Lab 'a book club with a difference'

Bridget Galton

Published: 9:58 AM September 15, 2022
Playwright Sir David Hare Picture: Nigel Sutton

Playwright Sir David Hare Picture: Nigel Sutton - Credit: Nigel Sutton

A new series of literary talks got under way in Hampstead on Wednesday (September 14) with authors Marianne Levy and Emily Itami in conversation.

Billed as "a book club with a difference" the Burgh House Book Lab invites writers from the world of film, music, theatre, poetry, politics and science to talk about how they put their ideas onto the page.

Deborah Moggach talks about her book The Carer at Keats Community Library Hampstead on July 9

Deborah Moggach is among the authors appearing at the new Burgh House Book Lab - Credit: Archant

Each event begins with "an informal book club" followed by a writer talking about and reading from their work, and a Q&A.

Marika Cobbold - Portrait

Marika Cobbold's On Hampstead Heath is her eighth novel - Credit: Katie Wilson

Hampstead playwright David Hare, whose play Straight Line Crazy, starring Ralph Fiennes, transfers to New York in October, appears on September 28.

Crouch End music writer Peter Paphides' memoir Broken Greek won the 2021 Christopher Bland Prize and he appears on October 6.

Kentish Town author Deborah Moggach, whose stage adaptation of her novel The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is now on tour, starring Hayley Mills and Paul Nicholas, is at Burgh House on October 19.

November Book Labs feature Hampstead author Marika Cobbold, novelists Natasha Brown and Rebecca Waite, and US natural history writer Lucy Cooke on her book Bitch: 'A revolutionary guide to sex, evolution and the female animal'.

Tickets and information from www.burghhouse.org.uk

Books
Hampstead News
North London News
Crouch End News

