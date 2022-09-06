Former Fortismere head's 'warts and all' memoir reveals entitled parents and pupil sit-ins

Helen Glass ran popular Muswell Hill secondary Fortismere from 2010-2017 and has published a "warts and all" account of her teaching career - Credit: Courtesy of Helen Glass

Visits from Ray Davies, entitled parents, and pupil sit-ins – all part of running a popular Muswell Hill secondary school.

Helen Glass's "warts and all" memoir, An Accidental Headship, recounts her 30-year teaching career, including seven years running Fortismere, labelled by her predecessor as "the jewel in the crown of north London".

"The phrase used to make me laugh because on a good day it was, but on a bad day it felt like a poisoned chalice," she says.

Arriving at the 1,700-pupil secondary in 2010, she discovered a "very divided" school with north and south wings, dubbed "Rome" and "Constantinople", run by deputies who she wrote were not speaking.

"The north wing is where the arts are taught and the south is maths and science," says Glass, who tried to unite them with staff briefings held at a mid-way location that should perhaps have been called "Switzerland".

"There were differences in teaching approaches and behaviour expectations. I had some success in bringing them together, but I'm under no illusions that I eradicated it."

She rolled up her sleeves and by 2011 secured an "Outstanding" Ofsted report, but was amazed when only two parents emailed to celebrate, while seven wrote: "Just because you've been judged outstanding it doesn't mean I'm satisfied..."

"It was the first time the school had been graded outstanding and I could count on three fingers the positive comments from parents. I still find that extraordinary. The attitude was: 'I've paid £1.3 million for my house rather than send my kid to private school. We expect you to deliver, but don't think we will thank you for it.'"

It was her second headship and she left in 2017 to direct a multi-academy trust, but she says Fortismere parents were like no others.

During protests against education cuts in 2010, parents lobbied to let pupils skip lessons and attend. After refusing, she was deluged with emails stating "grave disappointment" at not understanding the school's proud political nature.

That evening she turned on the news to see a Fortismere pupil kicking in a window during violent clashes. She insisted the parent hand in his son or she would, and he received a custodial sentence.

Fortismere School - Credit: Archant

"It was horrible to sit there watching with my stomach clenched," she recalls. "I got a lot of flak for not allowing it and thought: 'I have landed on a different planet here. I have misunderstood the culture I am operating in.'"

While being challenged as a head was "par for the course", Glass says a "vociferous minority used their professional connections and influence to push their own agenda".

"I always said the parents at Fortismere don't just read the Guardian, they write it. They were completely different from any parent body before or since. Many were fabulous and supportive, but some very challenging. They were intelligent successful people in their own field but the sense of entitlement was the issue."

Behaviour could be unruly. A "particularly ugly" incident came as GCSE students went on study leave.

"The tradition was to don fancy dress and run through the building setting off fire alarms before heading into Highgate Woods to get absolutely smashed."

When Glass got wind of disruptive activities via Facebook, she cracked down, but ended up calling police to 150 students throwing eggs, shouting abuse, and staging a protest in the north wing.

"It was an example of how the liberal ethos had gone too far," she says. "People said 'this is what we always do'. Well, it's not a rite of passage I can support. After that we had really fabulous leaving ceremonies when all the kids dressed up and had fun but in a constructive way.

"There's a culture that you inherit as a head. I wanted more formality in behaviour and it didn't go down well. But while pupils came from predominantly liberal middle-class backgrounds, that wasn't true for all children. Some needed structure because they didn't have it at home."

There were however highlights; promoting Fortismere's famed creativity, introducing peer mentoring, and letting students organise events.

"There was a strong student voice, a lot of talent and desire to get involved, but it needed the right platform."

Ray Davies of The Kinks opening a new music block at Fortismere School in Muswell Hill where he grew up - Credit: Nigel Sutton

She recalls trips to China, and visits from China's First Lady, and Kinks frontman Ray Davies, a pupil when it was William Grimshaw Secondary, who reminisced about the "bollo**ings" handed out by his headteacher after opening the music block.

As the title suggests, Glass never intended to be a teacher, but was spurred on by a letter from her grandfather.

"He said: 'It's time you got a job.' I had a bit of a panic and thought I would do it for a bit until I got a proper job."

The mother of two retired in 2021 after remotely managing seven schools during Covid.

"There are many fabulous aspects to being in education and it was hard deciding to leave. It was a huge part of my identity, but I had enough. I didn't enjoy what it had become. Teaching has changed beyond recognition. The free access to teachers through email, social media, the opportunity to be vitriolic about schools, that pressure to be on tap, is pretty unbearable."

Looking back, she preferred schools serving more deprived communities than Muswell Hill.

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: MARTIN BALL - Credit: Archant

"I was drawn to situations that were chaotic and liked to bring order using imagination and a good sense of humour – you need that. Seeing the tangible effect of education on some pupil's lives was magical."

Writing the book was difficult, but "cathartic" and she won't apologise for handing on Fortismere "in good condition".

"There were people who did not agree with what I was doing, but I believed it was right and in terms of the outcomes and ethos of the school, my philosophy was borne out. I was very proud that day in, day out, it was an outstanding school in the quality of teaching and behaviour."

An Accidental Headship by Helen Glass is published by SilverWood Books £12.99 - Credit: Cover illustration by Sally Smith

An Accidental Headship by Helen Glass (SilverWood Books £12.99) is out now.