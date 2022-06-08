Paul Dornan taking on the role of Leopold Bloom during the Bloomsday Walk in 2019 - Credit: Balloonatics Theatre Company

Fans of the novelist James Joyce, or novices to his genius, are invited to join a "moving, hilarious, musical and highly entertaining celebration" of a modern master.

The Balloonatics Theatre Company is taking folks on a Bloomsday Walk, through Dartmouth Park Tufnell Park, and Kentish Town on Sunday June 12.

Joyce's novel Ulysses centres on the story of Mr Leopold Bloom as he wanders the streets of Dublin.

However the troupe, dressed in Edwardian costume, will set off from Acland Burghley School, in Burghley Road, at 11am, regaling attendees with readings and re-enactments from the novel and Mr Bloom's day .

Taking a route through Fortess Road, Raveley Street, Lady Somerset Road, College Lane and Dartmouth Park Road, everyone will finish up at The Dartmouth Arms, in York Rise, which is standing in for Davy Byrne’s "moral pub" in the book.

Dr Chris Bilton will play James Joyce's Leopold Bloom on the Bloomsday theatrical Walk - Credit: Balloonatics Theatre Company

Dr Chris Bilton, who lives in Kentish Town, will play Mr Bloom, and Paul Dornan will take on the roles of Dublin characters Bantam Lyons, Nosey Flynn, CP McCoy and others.

Toby Brothers will play Molly Bloom, Mrs Breen and other characters and John Goodie will provide the music.

Chris said: "Since the 1950s, fans of the book have been celebrating Bloomsday in Dublin, dressing up in Edwardian costume, visiting some of the sites in the book.

"Since 1985, we have been doing our bit as Balloonatics Theatre Company, taking folks on a walk through Bloom’s day, with readings and re-enactments on the streets of Dublin, and will be doing so again this year.

"Recognising that not everybody can get over to Dublin, we also started doing a North London version around Tufnell Park in 2019.

"It features various chancers and lowlifes he meets along the way, also his wife Molly, some horses and a gorgonzola sandwich.

"And the pub will be providing a special Bloomsday lunch for anybody who wants to round off the morning in authentic style."

He added: "Don't worry if you haven't read the book. It all makes much more sense when you hear it.

"And before each section we will introduce the characters and a few things to look out for along the way.

"When you see and hear it, the whole thing comes to life - and there's plenty of humour and music to keep you entertained."

For information and tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search "Bloomsday".