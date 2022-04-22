Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Billy Ocean and Norman Jay open for Nile Rodgers at Kenwood concert

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:51 PM April 22, 2022
British pop legend Billy Ocean joins the line up for the Heritage Live gig at Kenwood House 2022

British pop legend Billy Ocean joins the line up for the Heritage Live gig at Kenwood House headlined by Nile Rodgers and CHIC - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Billy Ocean and Norman Jay have joined the line up for the long-awaited Nile Rodgers gig at Kenwood House.

After pandemic delays, the recording legend and his band Chic will play in the grounds of the mansion on Hampstead Heath.

North London DJ Norman Jay, co-founder of the Good Times Sound System and pioneer of the 'Rare Groove' scene, will get the June 18 event kickstarted.

Then Ocean will warm up the crowd with hits such as Caribbean Queen, When The Going Gets Tough, and Love Really Hurts Without You. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 30 million records in his long career including twice hitting the number one spot worldwide.

Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road Studios (Picture: Jill Furmanovsky)

Nile Rodgers and CHIC play Kenwood House on June 18, 2022 Picture: Jill Furmanovsky - Credit: Archant

The headline set will see multi Grammy-winning composer and producer Rodgers treat the crowds to some of his greatest hits including Le Freak and Good Times. Over the years he has worked with artists from David Bowie to Diana Ross and Madonna, while recent collaborations with Disclosure and Sam Smith have kept him at the forefront of contemporary music.

Rescheduled from 2020, all original tickets remain valid.

Nile Rodgers and Chic is one of five concerts running over two weekends at Kenwood House from June 10-19, featuring James, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Dave Rodigan's Outlook Orchestra, Culture Club and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Tickets via www.heritagelive.net

Kenwood House

Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath will play host to live shows by Rag 'n' Bone Man, Nile Rodgers, Culture Club, Dave Rodigan, James in June 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Music
Kenwood House
Hampstead News
North London News
Camden News

Don't Miss

Some of the candidates at the local election hustings on April 7 at the Synagogue Hall, Dennington Park Road

Elections

O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon
Hendon Town Hall

Local Election

Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls

Stefania Di Ció

Logo Icon
Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in The 47th at The Old Vic

Theatre | Review

The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News | Updated

Update: Man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon