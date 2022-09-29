Billy Joel announced for BST Hyde Park in 2023

Billy Joel is the second act to be announced for BST Hyde Park in 2023.

The American singer, "Piano Man", is known for classic pop songs including Uptown Girl and We Didn't Start The Fire.

He will perform for the festival, in its 10th year, on July 7 - his only European performance of the year.

Already announced or the bill are Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, who will perform, on July 6 and 8.

Billy Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, as well as one of the biggest concert draws in the world.

The announcement comes shortly before the release of the concert film of the legendary Live At Yankee Stadium performance for a special two-night global fan event via Trafalgar Releasing on October and 9.

American Express Card members can get presale tickets for the BST performance from 10am on September 29. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, October 6.

