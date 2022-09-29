Charity shop gears up to show recycled bicycle artworks

Parasol by Clare Roels is part of her Bicycle Works exhibition at CPotential charity shop in Crouch End - Credit: Trevor Richards

A Crouch End charity shop is gearing up to be transformed into an art gallery for a day with sculptures made from recycled bicycles.

Clare Roels exhibits her Bicycle Works at CPotential Boutique Charity Shop in Broadway Parade on October 8, with three of the artworks donated to raise funds for the disability charity.

Roels explores issues of development, change and renewal in her working life, with images of cycling and recycling expressing the need for the sustainability of the planet. Incorporating hubs, gear sprockets, brake lines, spokes and bike chains into her sculptures evokes the ups and downs of life - in vehicles that have travelled the streets of London, been abandoned, and now given a new lease of life.

Ma Mite by Clare Roels part of her Bicycle Works exhibition at CPotential charity shop in Crouch End - Credit: Trevor Richards

It's the second time the shop has been taken over by an art exhibition. In April the venue hosted work by the late history teacher, writer and artist Mark Cheng who lived in Hornsey.

Aisha Sheikh, business development manager at CPotential, said: “After the success of the Mark Cheng art event, we’re absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to exhibit Clare’s unique and special works and thank her for generously donating three collages to support children with movement disorders."

Founded in 1963, CPotential is based in Coppett's Road Muswell Hill, and offers a one-stop shop of therapies and support for children and young people with movement disorders, due to conditions such as cerebral palsy, global developmental delay and acquired brain injury. Clinicians devise tailored plans for the children ranging from physio and occupational therapy to music and story therapies.

In November, the charity will name its Music Room after north London singer Amy Winehouse in recognition of the Amy Winehouse Foundation's support for its music therapy programme.

Clare Roels' Bicycle Works art exhibition is from 1-6pm on October 9 at 25 Broadway. Further details at cpotential.org.uk/



