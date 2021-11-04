Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead and Highgate's best dog costumes this Halloween

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:00 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 6:06 PM November 4, 2021
Dogs arrived at a charity walk adorning their spookiest costumes - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

With Halloween behind us, leaving scattered sweet wrappers and sore tummies across north London, one question remains.

Who had the best-dressed pup this year? Dog owners in Hampstead and Highgate really pushed the boat out, turning their beloved pets into pumpkins, superheroes and even a four-legged Hogwarts student.

At All Dogs Matter Halloween Walk last weekend (October 31), owners and canines were dressed to impress for the charity fundraiser.

The event saw 200 people gather at the Spaniards Inn, raising around £2,000 for the dog rescue charity, with actor Michelle Collins helping judge the dog show.

Owners and dogs wore matching outfits - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

Primrose Hill dog lovers got into the Halloween spirit - Credit: Lara Pearson

This feminist pooch enjoyed campaigning for women's suffrage on Halloween - Credit: Lara Pearson

Manager Ira Moss told the Ham&High: "Our loyal fans braved the rain and came out to support us. The costumes were fantastic, and all in all it was a great day."

Over in Primrose Hill, a "Howloween" party at Reenie's Ice Cream Bar saw around 50 pooches and their adoring owners dress up for charity, in partnership with new social enterprise Wagadoo. Costumes were judged in four categories: best hero, best villain, best human and best duo.

Wagadoo co-founder Lara Pearson, 28, told the Ham&High: "It was an amazing success. We were astounded by the turnout, and the effort people put in to dress up themselves and their dogs."

Lara thanked the ice cream parlour for hosting the event, as well as the volunteers who helped out, and said the party raised £260 for Wild at Heart Foundation. 

Wagadoo co-founder Lara Pearson invited owners to dress up their pups for charity - Credit: Lara Pearson

Pups across north London enjoyed dressing up for Halloween - Credit: Lara Pearson

Pups wore their spookiest outfits - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

The charity walk raised £2,000 for All Dogs Matter - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

Dogs wore super costumes on Halloween - Credit: Lara Pearson

Harry Potter's canine doppelganger turned up at Reenie's - Credit: Lara Pearson

Some owners were more enthusiastic than their pets - Credit: Lara Pearson

Halloween costumes aren't just for humans - Credit: Lara Pearson

Pets
Halloween
East Finchley News
Hampstead News
Primrose Hill News

