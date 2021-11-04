Gallery
Hampstead and Highgate's best dog costumes this Halloween
- Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography
With Halloween behind us, leaving scattered sweet wrappers and sore tummies across north London, one question remains.
Who had the best-dressed pup this year? Dog owners in Hampstead and Highgate really pushed the boat out, turning their beloved pets into pumpkins, superheroes and even a four-legged Hogwarts student.
At All Dogs Matter Halloween Walk last weekend (October 31), owners and canines were dressed to impress for the charity fundraiser.
The event saw 200 people gather at the Spaniards Inn, raising around £2,000 for the dog rescue charity, with actor Michelle Collins helping judge the dog show.
Manager Ira Moss told the Ham&High: "Our loyal fans braved the rain and came out to support us. The costumes were fantastic, and all in all it was a great day."
You may also want to watch:
Over in Primrose Hill, a "Howloween" party at Reenie's Ice Cream Bar saw around 50 pooches and their adoring owners dress up for charity, in partnership with new social enterprise Wagadoo. Costumes were judged in four categories: best hero, best villain, best human and best duo.
Wagadoo co-founder Lara Pearson, 28, told the Ham&High: "It was an amazing success. We were astounded by the turnout, and the effort people put in to dress up themselves and their dogs."
Most Read
- 1 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
- 2 Crouch End fire damages fish shop
- 3 Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid
- 4 'Patrols stepped up' amid spate of phone thefts in Belsize Park
- 5 Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green
- 6 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
- 7 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
- 8 Former doula turned children's author releases 'bonkers' Grandma series
- 9 Childs Hill gardening project brings community together
- 10 Letter on bulk rubbish collection
Lara thanked the ice cream parlour for hosting the event, as well as the volunteers who helped out, and said the party raised £260 for Wild at Heart Foundation.