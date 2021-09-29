Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Belsize Park Everyman reopens in time for Bond after refurbishment

Estelle Nilsson-Julien

Published: 11:26 AM September 29, 2021    Updated: 11:48 AM September 29, 2021
areti pagoulatou and John Williams - assistant manager and manager

Assistant manager Areti Pagoulatou and manager John Williams have welcomed customers back to Belsize Park's Everyman - Credit: Estelle Nilsson-Julien

Belsize Park's glamorous cinema has finally reopened after a nine-month refurbishment.

The Everyman on Haverstock Hill welcomed back the public on Tuesday (September 28) with a special viewing of Holocaust documentary Getting Away with Murder(s).

Featuring an outdoor terrace, a stylish bar and plush velvet sofas for seating, new manager John Williams and his team were excited to unveil the revamped cinema.

John told the Ham&High: “We have been on site for over a week now to set up and we’ve had lots of locals popping in for a look round.

"We are so happy to officially welcome them from today as it’s been a long time coming.”

The new James Bond film will be the season’s flagship movie, with special screenings scheduled where the team will wear their "smartest clothes" to serve customers.

John said his team is intent on delivering a unique experience to customers.

He said: “We deliver quality service, people like to arrive early to have a drink at the bar and some food.

"Coming to the Everyman is more than just going to the cinema, it’s a real treat. The team here is also entirely new to the Everyman asides from myself, which is great as they are all dynamic."

Getting Away with Murder(s), a film investigating why many Holocaust perpetrators escaped persecution, screened on the opening night alongside a Q&A with director David Wilkinson.

The film will be officially released in the UK on October 1, on the 75th anniversary of the end of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg.

The director said: “This cinema is a very important one, it was chosen by Steven Spielberg for the premiere of his film The Last Days, a documentary about the Holocaust which won an Oscar.

"I couldn’t believe it when I was asked if I wanted to screen Getting Away with Murder(s) here because the cinema’s history makes it the perfect place in London for this Holocaust film.

"It’s really great to see people back in cinemas after the pandemic and lockdowns."

The cinema is operating has Covid safety policies in place, with mask-wearing at the discretion of customers.

Belsize News
Camden News
North London News

