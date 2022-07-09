Belsize Baroque gives free 20th birthday concert

Belsize Baroque was founded in 2002 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a free concert - Credit: Alberto Giannese

Music group Belsize Baroque marks its 20th birthday with a free celebratory concert and garden party.

Featuring the music of Vivaldi and Telemann, the concert takes place on July 24 at St Peter's in Belsize Square where they are orchestra in residence.

Susan Cooksley was an oboe-paying lawyer when she founded the orchestra in 2002. It started as a few friends rehearsing in her Belsize Park flat and its name chimed with the 18th century pleasure garden at the now disappeared Belsize House where Londoners came to eat drink and dance.

"Given its 18th century connections, baroque music has a place in Belsize Park and we have performed music that may well have been heard at the pleasure gardens," she says.

Today the orchestra is "a wonderful mix of students, music professionals, and amateurs."

"We have been orchestra in residence at St Peter's since 2013 and although we sometimes perform elsewhere, we feel at home in Belsize Park and have a regular audience of local people.

"The administration at St Peters have been very supportive - that's why we are giving this free concert - to thank the community with a garden party after for players, supporters and the audience."

Belsize Baroque are orchestra in residence at St Peter's in Belsize Square - Credit: Alberto Giannese

Under director Catherine Martin - professor of baroque violin at the Royal College of Music - the orchestra perform in concert venues and churches around London from Southwark Cathedral to St Georges Bloomsbury. They also have a scholarship programme for outstanding student violinists.

"The music colleges have been very supportive," adds Cooksley. "A number of our past scholars will be performing a multi string player concerto together at the concert and our present scholar will be performing a double concerto with Catherine Martin. Over the years, many of the students who have played with the orchestra have gone on to successful international careers in music.

"A number of our "alumni” will be back with us for the concert. It's wonderful to go to concerts in London and see players who have passed through Belsize Baroque."

Belsize Baroque give a free concert on July 24 at 6.30pm - Credit: Alberto Giannese

The concert is on Sunday July 24 at 6.30pm. Visit www.belsizebaroque.org.uk/