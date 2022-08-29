Disney documentary by Amy filmmaker to chart Camden's musical influence

Asif Kapadia, maker of the documentary Amy, is working on a series about Camden's musical heritage - Credit: PA

The maker of an acclaimed documentary about Amy Winehouse is working on a series about Camden's musical heritage for Disney+.

Asif Kapadia won the Oscar for best documentary for 2015's Amy, and his new four-part series will explore how Camden shaped popular music and produced some of the biggest acts in the world.

He said: “I’m a born and bred north Londoner and Camden has been a key part of my life. I’ve had all sorts of experiences there: good, great… and edgy.

“This series celebrates an ever-evolving music scene in a unique place which has always been at the forefront of counterculture and has a musical legacy to match anywhere in the world.”

The series is one of five new Disney+ projects announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Other shows be In Vogue: The 1990s; a series about the rise of the Brawn F1 team, voiced by Keanu Reeves; Finding Michael, which will follow Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews’ expedition to Mount Everest in search of his late brother, Michael, who disappeared there in 1999; and a documentary about the Wagatha Christie trial, featuring exclusive access to Coleen Rooney.