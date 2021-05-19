Artisan designer and maker market returns to Highgate
- Credit: Handmade in Highgate
Back after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Handmade in Highgate’s Spring Fair is on this Friday to Sunday (May 21-23) showcasing a curated selection of artisan designers, makers and crafters. Here, we take a look at some of the makers who are selling prints, furniture and other homeware.
Sue Copeland
Former menswear director at Paul Smith, Sue Copeland has been an international fashion designer for over 30 years. After a sudden stroke (aphasia) in 2010, Sue rediscovered her passion for sewing. Her current collection includes handmade throws, quilts, wall hangings and lavender bags. Quilts can be made on commission.
Moss Stitch Ceramics
Former costume dyer and now full-time ceramacist, Gill Usher creates a variety of beautiful objects out of clay, from leaf inspired plates to wheel thrown plant pots and hanging pods. She uses ceramic slip to decorate and colour or oxides like copper, cobalt and iron to create various shades and also crystal glazes to give flashes of glass.
Wood Smith Works
Popular designer Norman Smith makes beautiful handcrafted wooden objects for the home such as serving and cutting boards, cake stands peg racks and steps. He will bring a new range of mid-century style lamps, side tables, steps and kitchen accessories to the fair.
Mountain and Molehill
Mountain and Molehill makes stylishly, quirky animal prints and homeware, in particular lampshades, which work well in children’s rooms as well as an off-beat accent in other rooms. Designs are created with a sense of anthropomorphic wit using Victorian illustrations which have real character. Individual illustrations are collaged and produces are hand-finished with a 24ct gold detail.
Elvira.V.V.Designs
Previously a fabric designer for the likes of Marc Jacobs, The Gap and Victoria Secret Elvira van Vredenburgh began to make printed materials for her own products in 2016. She now makes greeting cards, gift wrap, scarves, eye masks and prints which don her colourful designs.
Helen Rebecca Ceramics
Designed and made in Brighton, Helen Lucas uses slip cast white stoneware and melting glazes to create a tactile and functional collection of beautiful ceramics. Inspired by the sea and the city, Helen’s range includes vases, apothecary bottles, planters, and mugs.
By Cecil
Made on a loom in north London, Cecelia Child creates modern textiles using traditional weaving and dying techniques. Creating heirloom soft furnishings such as blankets and cushions, By Cecil, provides an alternative to today’s mass-produced environmentally damaging textiles.
Tipperleyhill
Tipperleyhill is two artists, Abi Tippetts and Roz Berkeley-Hill who work together on each of their canvas paintings and limited edition giclee prints. Their creations include large floral arrangements and landscapes, and have a fantastic collection of greeting cards as well. The duo also create quirky pet illustrations which show off your beloved animal in their natural beauty or in an outfit of your choice, which could be a Hawaiian shirt, uniform or even dressed up as Sherlock Holmes.
Eco-Antique Teacup Candles
Environmentally friendly, Eco-Antique Teacup Candles are made from antique and vintage china, and pure soy wax fragranced with organic essential oils. Each piece of porcelain - some dating back to more than 200 years ago - comes with a brief, but well-researched description which outlines its history. The wax is vegan and once a candle has burnt down, the teacup can be washed out and used.
Rotherview Nurseries
Taking pride of place outside the Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution for the duration of the fair, Ray Bates is a RHS gold medal award winning horticulturist selling a range of garden blooms including camellias, cottage garden perennials, ferns and shrubs.
Handmade in Highgate is on Friday, May 21 to Sunday May 23.
Opening hours: Friday 5pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm
Entrance is free
The Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution, 11 South Grove, Highgate Village, N6 6BS