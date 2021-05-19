Published: 12:40 PM May 19, 2021

Back after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Handmade in Highgate’s Spring Fair is on this Friday to Sunday (May 21-23) showcasing a curated selection of artisan designers, makers and crafters. Here, we take a look at some of the makers who are selling prints, furniture and other homeware.

Sue Copeland's current collection includes handmade throws, quilts, wall hangings and lavender bags. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Sue Copeland

Former menswear director at Paul Smith, Sue Copeland has been an international fashion designer for over 30 years. After a sudden stroke (aphasia) in 2010, Sue rediscovered her passion for sewing. Her current collection includes handmade throws, quilts, wall hangings and lavender bags. Quilts can be made on commission.

sue-copeland.co.uk

Gill Usher creates a variety of objects, from leaf inspired plates to wheel thrown plant pots and hanging pods. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Moss Stitch Ceramics

Former costume dyer and now full-time ceramacist, Gill Usher creates a variety of beautiful objects out of clay, from leaf inspired plates to wheel thrown plant pots and hanging pods. She uses ceramic slip to decorate and colour or oxides like copper, cobalt and iron to create various shades and also crystal glazes to give flashes of glass.

mossstitchceramics.com

Norman Smith makes handcrafted wooden objects such as serving and cutting boards, cake stands peg racks and steps. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Wood Smith Works

Popular designer Norman Smith makes beautiful handcrafted wooden objects for the home such as serving and cutting boards, cake stands peg racks and steps. He will bring a new range of mid-century style lamps, side tables, steps and kitchen accessories to the fair.

woodsmithworks.com

Mountain and Molehill makes stylishly, quirky animal prints and homeware. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Mountain and Molehill

Mountain and Molehill makes stylishly, quirky animal prints and homeware, in particular lampshades, which work well in children’s rooms as well as an off-beat accent in other rooms. Designs are created with a sense of anthropomorphic wit using Victorian illustrations which have real character. Individual illustrations are collaged and produces are hand-finished with a 24ct gold detail.

mountainandmolehill.com

Elvira van Vredenburgh designs greeting cards, gift wrap, scarves, eye masks and prints. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Elvira.V.V.Designs

Previously a fabric designer for the likes of Marc Jacobs, The Gap and Victoria Secret Elvira van Vredenburgh began to make printed materials for her own products in 2016. She now makes greeting cards, gift wrap, scarves, eye masks and prints which don her colourful designs.

elviravvdesigns.com

Helen Lucas creates tactile and functional collection of beautiful ceramics. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Helen Rebecca Ceramics

Designed and made in Brighton, Helen Lucas uses slip cast white stoneware and melting glazes to create a tactile and functional collection of beautiful ceramics. Inspired by the sea and the city, Helen’s range includes vases, apothecary bottles, planters, and mugs.

helenrebeccadesigns.com

Cecelia Child creates modern textiles using traditional weaving and dying techniques. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate/Diana Stainton

By Cecil

Made on a loom in north London, Cecelia Child creates modern textiles using traditional weaving and dying techniques. Creating heirloom soft furnishings such as blankets and cushions, By Cecil, provides an alternative to today’s mass-produced environmentally damaging textiles.

bycecil.com

Artists Tipperleyhill create large floral paintings and landscapes, greeting cards and quirky pet illustrations. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Tipperleyhill

Tipperleyhill is two artists, Abi Tippetts and Roz Berkeley-Hill who work together on each of their canvas paintings and limited edition giclee prints. Their creations include large floral arrangements and landscapes, and have a fantastic collection of greeting cards as well. The duo also create quirky pet illustrations which show off your beloved animal in their natural beauty or in an outfit of your choice, which could be a Hawaiian shirt, uniform or even dressed up as Sherlock Holmes.

tipperleyhill.com

Some of the teacups used in Eco-Antique Teacup Candles date back more than 200 years. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Eco-Antique Teacup Candles

Environmentally friendly, Eco-Antique Teacup Candles are made from antique and vintage china, and pure soy wax fragranced with organic essential oils. Each piece of porcelain - some dating back to more than 200 years ago - comes with a brief, but well-researched description which outlines its history. The wax is vegan and once a candle has burnt down, the teacup can be washed out and used.

antiqueteacupcandles.com

Ray Bates is a RHS gold medal award winning horticulturist selling a range of garden blooms. - Credit: Handmade in Highgate

Rotherview Nurseries

Taking pride of place outside the Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution for the duration of the fair, Ray Bates is a RHS gold medal award winning horticulturist selling a range of garden blooms including camellias, cottage garden perennials, ferns and shrubs.

shop.rotherview.com

Handmade in Highgate is on Friday, May 21 to Sunday May 23.

Opening hours: Friday 5pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm

Entrance is free

The Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution, 11 South Grove, Highgate Village, N6 6BS

hand-made-in-highgate.com