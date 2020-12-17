Art collector sells paintings to raise funds for food banks

Published: 1:29 PM December 17, 2020

Hampstead Garden Suburb art collector James Hyman is rounding off the year selling yet more artwork in aid of charity.

James Hyman Gallery has pledged 50 percent of profits from the online fundraising sale over the Christmas period will go to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Running from December 7 - 31, the 54 paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs and prints include work by Shirley Baker, Tacita Dean, Walker Evans, Tony Ray-Jones, Edouardo Paolozzi, Frank Auerbach. They are available to buy at discounted prices ranging from £150 for a limited edition book of photographs by Linda McCartney to £35,000 for a large-scale copper sculpture by Zhang Huan.

Newquay, 1968. - Credit: Tony Ray-Jones/courtesy of James Hyman Gallery

In March, Gallery director James Hyman sold off artworks owned by himself and wife Claire in aid of the Royal Free Trust where she works.

He said: “We have presented a series of online sales to raise funds for charities, particularly those hard hit by the consequences of the pandemic. We are now organising a fundraiser for the Trussell Trust as this time of year is important for individuals, communities and organisations to help food banks across the country. In light of the pandemic, more support will be needed than ever so the gallery, my wife Claire and I have donated these artworks and hope it will help.”

Nursery in Mayfair, 1934. - Credit: Bill Brandt/ courtesy of James Hyman Gallery

You may also want to watch:

Trussell Trust chief operating officer Samantha Stapley said: “As the pandemic continues, more people are likely to need a food bank. Teams are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available. But ultimately, no one in the UK should need a food bank. The support of James Hyman Gallery will help to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to build a hunger free future.”

Hyman added: "Back in March it was clear that without proper PPE the lives of the staff redeployed to ICU were being put at risk, and also evident that they were not receiving the emotional support they needed. So we wanted to do what we could to help. As the crisis has continued month after month, the social and economic consequences of Covid-19 have become increasingly more apparent and the work carried out by the Trussell Trust to provide food for those in need and also to lobby government is invaluable."

Sam Levin, Brigitte Bardot (Photoshoot with lace), 1963. - Credit: Sam Levin/courtesy of James Hyman Gallery

He added that they were grateful for the support of other collectors who have donated work which has benefited the NHS, mental health charity Mind and the Trussell Trust.

"The new sale includes works from just a couple of hundred pounds to £35,000, with an incredible range of artists. There is everything from a small Paolozzi sculpture of a rabbit to a three metre long sculpture of a finger made of copper by the Chinese artist, Zhang Huan."

http://www.jameshymangallery.com/