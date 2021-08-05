Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
All's Well That Ends Well – al fresco

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 8:33 AM August 5, 2021   
Troubadour's staging of Twelfth Night at Old Wardour House in Wiltshire, 2020

An outdoors production of Shakespeare’s comedy All’s Well that Ends Well will be staged this weekend.    

The play will be performed at the Charterhouse Square, Barbican, on August 7 and 8.  

As well as playing the female lead, Hampstead's Jasmine Silk is assistant director and assistant producer of the production.  

Jasmine said: “Through all of us getting to know the text in depth, we have been able to translate our understanding into a clear and accessible Shakespeare production, which we can't wait to share with audiences at The Charterhouse in London.” 

The show is as part of a tour this summer by Troubadour Stageworks, a company founded in 2017 by Mingma Hughes with the aim of creating a stage in any space.  

By performing in outdoor arenas, the company supports heritage venues and encourages young creatives to be experimental with theatre.  

Attendees are invited to bring picnics, blankets, and appropriate clothes for the weather. Discounts are available for families and big groups.   

For tickets, visit: http://troubadourstageworks.eventbrite.com  

