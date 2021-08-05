All's Well That Ends Well – al fresco

Published: 8:33 AM August 5, 2021

Troubadour's staging of Twelfth Night at Old Wardour House in Wiltshire, 2020 - Credit: Troubadour Stageworks

An outdoors production of Shakespeare’s comedy All’s Well that Ends Well will be staged this weekend.

The play will be performed at the Charterhouse Square, Barbican, on August 7 and 8.

As well as playing the female lead, Hampstead's Jasmine Silk is assistant director and assistant producer of the production.

Jasmine said: “Through all of us getting to know the text in depth, we have been able to translate our understanding into a clear and accessible Shakespeare production, which we can't wait to share with audiences at The Charterhouse in London.”

The show is as part of a tour this summer by Troubadour Stageworks, a company founded in 2017 by Mingma Hughes with the aim of creating a stage in any space.

You may also want to watch:

By performing in outdoor arenas, the company supports heritage venues and encourages young creatives to be experimental with theatre.

Attendees are invited to bring picnics, blankets, and appropriate clothes for the weather. Discounts are available for families and big groups.

For tickets, visit: http://troubadourstageworks.eventbrite.com