Sherelle, Kenny Beats and Self Esteem headline gigs ahead of All Points East festival

Three intimate summer shows have been announced ahead of All Points East festival in Victoria Park this summer.

Luno presents All Points East is collaborating with Ray-Ban on The Summer Sessions, showcasing some of 2022's emerging talent.

Sherelle will be at Colour Factory in Hackney Wick on May 26. She will be joined by multi-genre producer LCY and DIY spirited and visual artist Nia Archives and Foundation FM will be hosting the terrace all night.

Nia Archives - Credit: Nia Archives

Kenny Beats, and his Friends are at Koko on June 9, featuring special guest Knucks who has made a real name for himself with his West African-inspired skits and unorthodox style.

The series ends on July 14 with Self Esteem at Earth in Dalston. The Sheffield star has had an incredible year with the release of her acclaimed album, Prioritise Pleasure. The show is the final chance to catch her in London before All Points East.

Self Esteem - Credit: Olivia Richardson

A spokesperson for AEG Presents said: "Ray-Ban has been a partner of Luno presents All Points East since its launch in 2018 and we’re really pleased to develop our relationship further with these intimate shows this summer.

"The festival is going to be a huge celebration of music and we’re delighted to have Ray-Ban partner with us again on the West Stage across both weekends."

Knucks - Credit: Knucks

Luno presents All Points East 2022 takes place in August, with headliners including Gorillaz on Friday, August 19. Saturday, August 20 is Field Day, with two of electronic music’s biggest ever names, The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk. The bank holiday weekend features headliners Tame Impala (August 25), The National (August 26), Disclosure (August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (August 28).

The festival is at Victoria Park, in Tower Hamlets, and will also feature the community event In The Neighbourhood.

Tickets for all three shows for Ray-Ban X APE present The Summer Sessions go on sale this Thursday, May 12 at 10am.

Disclosure - Credit: Disclosure



