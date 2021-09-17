Highgate's All Dogs Matter enjoys first dog show in two years

Gallery

Published: 12:06 PM September 17, 2021

Charity All Dogs Matter raised £1,500 at it's dog show last week - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

North London charity All Dogs Matter has held its first show since lockdown began, seeing families and their canine companions enjoy a day out in the sun.

The Highgate Wood show last Sunday (September 12) brought together around 200 people and 100 dogs, raising £1,500 for the charity.

All Dogs Matter founder Ira Moss said the event was "really great".

She added: "It was a great atmosphere, I'm really pleased with how it went and everyone was happy to be there."

Around 40 rescue dogs the charity had rehomed entered the Best Rescue category, and Ira said it was great to see them again.

All Dogs Matter held its first dog show last week since the pandemic began - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

All Dogs Matter administrator Karen Hill said: "It was so nice, especially as it was our first show in almost two years.

"It was just a really nice environment, and everyone loved it."

The other categories were Golden Oldie, Mr Highgate and Mrs Highgate, and the charity is looking forward to its Halloween-themed show in October.

The All Dogs Matter show saw 100 furry friends gather in Highgate Woods - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

The event saw families and dogs enjoy a day out in Highgate Wood - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography

Photogenic pooches tried their luck at the dog show - Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography