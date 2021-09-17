Gallery
Highgate's All Dogs Matter enjoys first dog show in two years
- Credit: Paul Abrahams / Ginger Pet Photography
North London charity All Dogs Matter has held its first show since lockdown began, seeing families and their canine companions enjoy a day out in the sun.
The Highgate Wood show last Sunday (September 12) brought together around 200 people and 100 dogs, raising £1,500 for the charity.
All Dogs Matter founder Ira Moss said the event was "really great".
She added: "It was a great atmosphere, I'm really pleased with how it went and everyone was happy to be there."
Around 40 rescue dogs the charity had rehomed entered the Best Rescue category, and Ira said it was great to see them again.
All Dogs Matter administrator Karen Hill said: "It was so nice, especially as it was our first show in almost two years.
You may also want to watch:
"It was just a really nice environment, and everyone loved it."
The other categories were Golden Oldie, Mr Highgate and Mrs Highgate, and the charity is looking forward to its Halloween-themed show in October.
Most Read
- 1 Old Hampstead police station sold by Department for Education at £4m loss
- 2 Man left with £1,200 vet bill after puppy 'mauled' on Hampstead Heath
- 3 Outdoor dining and one-way traffic to stay in St John's Wood High Street
- 4 Crouch End entrepreneur supports Moroccan women with textile business
- 5 High Court date set for disabled swimmer's challenge over ponds charges
- 6 Taste of Nawab: A community staple with Tripadvisor acclaim
- 7 Haringey Green Lanes flat fire sees 40 firefighters tackle blaze
- 8 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
- 9 Skyscraper plans rejected by Westminster Council over damage to views
- 10 'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins reader's favourite restaurant