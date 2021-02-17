Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Ally Pally delivers hampers and Zoom gig for young carers

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:49 PM February 17, 2021   
Alexandra Palace delivers hampers to young carers in partnership with Haringey Council.

Alexandra Palace delivers hampers to young carers in partnership with Haringey Council. - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Ally Pally delivered hampers to young carers across Haringey last weekend ahead of a special concert.

The collaboration between Haringey Council and Children in Need came in response to an increase in young carer referrals during the pandemic.

'Fam Fayre' was designed to reward them for their hard work by creating a "festival at home" with a concert by musicians from Live Music Now, and a hamper of creative activities, including jewellery making, fancy dress ideas, snacks and a £30 Deliveroo voucher.

Alexandra Palace put on Zoom-gig for young carers with Elliot Morris, Henry Webster from Live Music Now

Alexandra Palace put on Zoom-gig for young carers with Elliot Morris, Henry Webster from Live Music Now - Credit: Alexandra Palace

Louise Stewart, CEO of Alexandra Park & Palace Charitable Trust said: "We’re delighted to deliver the hampers to local families. The pandemic has impacted us all and everyone has pulled together to support one another. The benefit of creative activities is well established, so we hope they provided the young people and their families a moment of respite, during this most challenging of times."

Alexandra Palace delivers hampers to young carers in partnership with Haringey Council

Alexandra Palace delivers hampers to young carers in partnership with Haringey Council - Credit: Lloyd Winters

‘Fam Fayre’ is the first of series of projects run by the Palace, with funding from Children in Need, to support young carers and their families. For more information visit www.alexandrapalace.com/creative-learning/overview/

You may also want to watch:

Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

University College Hospital

Reader Letters | Opinion

Covid care, UCS, Crouch End, planning and horses

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Cllr Matt White and traffic in Crouch End

Environment

'We need urgent action': Haringey plan for cycle lanes and traffic measures

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Stina Lyon, walking on the Heath

Hampstead Heath | Opinion

How did Hampstead Heath become a heaven to fear?

Stina Lyon

Logo Icon
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battle for the ball during the Premier

Arsenal FC | Opinion

Priceless Saka is set to be one of the best youngsters in Europe

Jake Leach

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus