Ally Pally delivers hampers and Zoom gig for young carers

Published: 2:49 PM February 17, 2021

Ally Pally delivered hampers to young carers across Haringey last weekend ahead of a special concert.

The collaboration between Haringey Council and Children in Need came in response to an increase in young carer referrals during the pandemic.

'Fam Fayre' was designed to reward them for their hard work by creating a "festival at home" with a concert by musicians from Live Music Now, and a hamper of creative activities, including jewellery making, fancy dress ideas, snacks and a £30 Deliveroo voucher.

Alexandra Palace put on Zoom-gig for young carers with Elliot Morris, Henry Webster from Live Music Now - Credit: Alexandra Palace

Louise Stewart, CEO of Alexandra Park & Palace Charitable Trust said: "We’re delighted to deliver the hampers to local families. The pandemic has impacted us all and everyone has pulled together to support one another. The benefit of creative activities is well established, so we hope they provided the young people and their families a moment of respite, during this most challenging of times."

Alexandra Palace delivers hampers to young carers in partnership with Haringey Council - Credit: Lloyd Winters

‘Fam Fayre’ is the first of series of projects run by the Palace, with funding from Children in Need, to support young carers and their families. For more information visit www.alexandrapalace.com/creative-learning/overview/