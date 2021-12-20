Ally Pally and Lauderdale House awarded Christmas support grants

Lauderdale House was awarded a continuity grant as part of the government's fund to help arts and heritage organisations weather the pandemic - Credit: Courtesy of Lauderdale House

Heritage organisations have welcomed further government grants to support them through the pandemic.

Alexandra Palace, and Lauderdale House were among 140 organisations nationwide to benefit from the latest round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

The Charitable Trust which runs the Muswell Hill landmark received a £702,00 continuity support grant to offset the ongoing impact of Covid, while the Highgate arts centre was handed £53,900. St Marys Church Somers Town also benefitted from £17,900, and the Ebony Steel Band Trust based in Chippenham Mews, Maida Vale was awarded £37,900.

Alexandra Park and Palace Trust CEO Louise Stewart said it would fund essential operating costs including utility bills, security and staffing.

"This support helps the Park and Palace remain operational and enables us to plan our cultural, leisure and learning programme for 2022. It also means we can keep people in work and continue to contribute significantly to our local economy."

Alexandra Park and Palace have been awarded a Culture Recovery Fund grant - Credit: Alexandra Palace Trust

Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives said: "It's absolutely brilliant and feels like a Christmas present - especially at the moment. The grant will do what it was meant to do, keep viable organisations afloat so they can weather the Covid storm. It will fund three months salary so we can keep our small team together. All our income is from hire for parties and weddings, and keeping that expertise in house is vital for next year's bookings and to help people who may have to defer them."

A concert this weekend has been cancelled because two performers have Covid, but an outdoor carol concert on the Tea Lawn with the audience seated in bubbles will go ahead.

From left: Father Christmas, Lauderdale House volunteer Liz, Ken the elf and Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives - Credit: Polly Hancock

"I'm concerned because we obviously don't know how this will go. If rates of infection go up and people get more nervous it's about what we can put on that's safe and responsible. People were beginning to gather and have parties, and the last five months have been quite busy, but we will possible have no income for the next few months. We are part of a broader community who rely on us and this grant will help us survive."

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive, National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “This latest round of the Culture Recovery Fund provides a welcome Christmas boost for Heritage organisations. With the situation changing daily, the funding will be crucial in helping heritage sites navigate their seasonal activities ensuring the safety of their visitors and their communities and will support organisations in implementing business plans as they work round the challenges for the coming year."

Lauderdale House Christmas Carol singalong is at 5pm on December 22 with socially distanced seating and hot chocolate or mulled wine available from the cafe.



