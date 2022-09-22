Alexandra Palace Fireworks display is back with a bang

Tickets are now on sale for Alexandra Palace's 2022 fireworks display on November 5 - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Tickets are on sale now for Ally Pally's annual fireworks spectacular including an ice disco, a German beer festival, and a stunning display lighting up the north London skies.

The Muswell Hill landmark's 196-acre park will host a family area with bonfire, funfair rides, and fire juggling; street food stalls will be dotted around the site; and the rosta of DJs in the Streatlife village will include Gok Wan and Amnesia.

The family area will include a bonfire, fire juggling and funfair rides - Credit: Lloyd Winters

The annual event is firmly established as the biggest in North London, with an epic display and laser show against a backdrop of stunning views over the capital - soundtracked by a specially curated playlist.

This year's festival is on bonfire night itself - Saturday November 5. Visitors can book for an ice disco on the rink, while the great hall will be transformed into the UK's largest German Bier Festival, with live music including Elvis tribute act One Night of Elvis.

A German Bier Festival will feature live music in the Great Hall at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Alexandra Palace's Victorian Theatre will host cinema screenings including Crouch End-shot zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, and The Lego Movie.

The event continues Ally Pally's 150 year tradition as the "people's palace", holding spectacular displays in the grounds – from recreations of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius to the destruction of the Spanish Armada on the boating lake.

Fireworks Festival director Simon Fell said: “We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this year’s Fireworks Festival. We’re going big, with a packed programme featuring all the classics, a sensational display, massive bonfire, plus plenty of extras to bring a festival vibe. It’s perfect for families, and with live music, street food and our bier festival, grown-ups will be able to party the night away too.

Visitors can watch spectacular fireworks and a laser show against the backdrop of panoramic views over London - Credit: Lloyd Winters

“Ally Pally has become a go-to display for Londoners and we love that people from outside the city journey here as well. It’s going to be spectacular.”

The Festival runs from 4pm-10.45pm with the display at 8pm. Tickets cost from £11 for an adult, from £6 for 11-15 year olds and £2 for under-10s. Family tickets from £44 (all prices + booking fee). https://fireworks.london/