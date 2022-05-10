Affordable Art Fair makes successful return to the Heath

Camden Black Creatives were among 100 local and international galleries showing work at The Affordable Art Fair on Hampstead Heath over the weekend - Credit: Guy Bell

Homegrown and international artists showed off their work as the Affordable Art Fair returned to Hampstead Heath for its 10th edition.

The four-day fair offered collectors the chance to buy from more than 100 galleries at prices between £50 and £7,500. Sculpture, prints, paintings, and 3D artworks were on show in a giant marquee on the Heath's Lower Fairground.

Visitors were greeted with a glass of wine and the installation titled "Can you smell the petrichor or is it just the blossoms?" by students from Kings Cross-based Central Saint Martins. Victoria Yeo and Pei Yi Goh were awarded the emergence commission by the Affordable Art Fair and Arts Students Union, and chose to explore our co-existent relationship with nature.

Artists Victoria Yeo (R) and Pei Yi Goh, from Central Saint Martins, put the finishing touches to their installation 'Can you smell the petrichor or is it just the blossoms?' - Credit: Guy Bell

Members of the North London Printmakers, who bring "high quality affordable prints to everyone" were among the exhibitors, including Hampstead artist Rebecca Denton, whose monotypes and limited edition etchings include scenes from Parliament Hill lido and "Hampstead Vignettes" of the Heath.

There were striking artworks from Camden Black Creatives including Nigerian born Belsize Park-based Caroline Chinakwe - known for her powerful visuals which capture "the beauty found in Black culture and style while addressing social issues that affect people of colour". The Creatives mounted a successful month-long pop up in an empty Hampstead shop, and are seeking similar opportunities to show their work in their local area.

Natalie Chapman a painter from Aberaeron in Wales represented by Canfas Gallery in West Wales shows ‘All I Got Was Heartache And A Persian Rug’ - Credit: Guy Bell

Who knew that legendary surrealist Salvador Dali designed the logo for the much-loved Chupa Chup lollipops around 1969? Artist Martin Allen's Surreal Chupa I and Surreal Chupa II - his homage to the inspirational Dali and the lollies everyone loved as kids - were a popular purchase.

Elsewhere the work of emerging artists shortlisted for the Jackson's Painting Prize were on show, including January Assessment by talented East Londoner Lorena Levi. And Made In Arts London showcased work by young talent from across the University of the Arts London's six colleges.