More than 100 galleries to take part in Hampstead Heath art fair

The Affordable Art Fair runs on Hampstead Heath in May and offers visitors a chance to purchase work from over 100 galleries at prices between £50 and £7,500 - Credit: Guy Bell

The Affordable Art Fair returns to Hampstead Heath in May after a two year break.

More than 100 contemporary galleries from around the world will exhibit work in a marquee on the Lower Fairground from May 5-8 – with prices from £50 to £7,500.

The Affordable Art Fair opens on Hampstead Heath in May - Credit: Guy Bell, GBPhotos.com

Since the first fair in 2011, organisers estimate 150,000 people have visited, spending more than £27 million.

Visitors take part in a workshop at the Affordable Art Fair on Hampstead Heath which runs May 5-8 2022 - Credit: Guy Bell, GBPhotos.com

Alongside a bar, workshops and installations celebrating Hampstead's history, the fair will spotlight emerging talent including not-for-profit Made in Arts London, which showcases the best student work from the University of the Arts London, and finalists of the Jackson's Painting Prize 2022.

Galleries exhibiting include Air Contemporary, Camden Open Air Gallery, Edinburgh-based Morningside Gallery, Galerie Calderone from Brittany, Contempop Gallery from New York, , Barnes Collective from South Africa, and T&B Gallery from South Korea.

Parliament Hill Lido acrylic painting by Laura Price is among the artworks on sale at £1400 - Credit: Contemporarti Gallery

A charity private view on May 4 will raise funds for cancer care at Maggie’s, Royal Free – currently building a new centre designed by architect Daniel Liebeskind. There is a Thursday late view on May 5, and families can save on tickets at a family hour from 11am on weekends.

Tickets must be booked in advance at affordableartfair.com/fairs/london-hampstead