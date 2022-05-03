Hundreds of artworks at Hampstead Heath this week

Lorena Levi's January Assessment won the Jacksons Painting Prize 2022 and can be seen at the Affordable Art Fair on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Courtesy of the artist/Jacksons Painting Prize

The marquee is up on the Lower Fairground as the Affordable Art Fair returns to Hampstead Heath

More than 100 contemporary galleries exhibit from May 5-8, with prices ranging from £50 to £7,500.

The fair was first staged in Hampstead in 2011 but took a break due to Covid. Affordable Art Fair CEO and founder Will Ramsey said: “I’m thrilled our Hampstead Fair reaches its milestone 10th edition this year, having helped over 150,000 visitors to discover the joy of collecting art.

"I’ve always been drawn to holding the fair in parks because of the welcoming and relaxed atmosphere this brings. And Hampstead Heath could not be a more perfect location for north London art-buyers, steeped in cultural history thanks to the many artists, writers, and musicians who have been inspired by it over the centuries."

The Affordable Art Fair opens in Hampstead in May at the Lower Fairground. - Credit: Guy Bell, GBPhotos.com

Alongside a bar, workshops and installations, the fair will spotlight emerging talent, including not-for-profit Made in Arts London, which showcases the best student work from the University of the Arts London.

Visitors can also see the finalists of the 2022 Jackson's Painting Prize including winner Lorena Levi who scooped the £6,000 award from nearly 9,000 entries for January Assessment.

The east London artist, who lives with cystic fibrosis explores her own relationship between mind and body and creates portraits of strangers based on internet research. The winning painting, depicting a family therapy session, was created from psychoanalysis papers found online.

"I paint imagined scenes from what I read," says Levi, whose work Couples Therapy imagines her own parents in a therapy scene.

"I imagine the psychotherapy room from the perspective of the therapist based on their psychoanalytical papers. I am mostly intrigued by the tension that exists in intimate relationships and telling a story that may or may not exist."

Will Pudge, of Greenstage Gallery praised the fair's "magical location amongst the treetops and ponds of the Heath".

Visitors take part in a workshop at the Affordable Art Fair on Hampstead Heath which runs May 5-8 2022 - Credit: Guy Bell, GBPhotos.com

"The light floods into the exhibition marquee, instantly lifting the mood. There are first time buyers but I've also come across a significant number of buyers who are looking to add to their existing collections."

A charity private view on May 4 will raise funds for cancer care at Maggie’s, Royal Free. A Thursday late view is on May 5, and families can save on tickets at 11am on weekends.

Visit affordableartfair.com/fairs/london-hampstead/