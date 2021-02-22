Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Adjoa Andoh leads Kiln Theatre's live play reading

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:11 PM February 22, 2021   
Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh stars as Clytemnestra is a rehearsed reading of Girl on An Altar - Credit: Seun Shote

A live streamed play reading, and online panel discussions to help struggling freelancers are part of Kiln Theatre's spring offering.

Girl on an Altar is a newly commissioned work by Marina Carr based on the Greek myth of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon. A staged rehearsed reading will be free to watch on March 5 starring Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as the mother who wants justice for her daughter - sacrificed so the wind will change and let the Achaeans sail to Ilium. When her father Agamemnon returns ten years later, his wife Clytemnestra holds him accountable.

Artistic director Indhu Rubasingham said: “As we continue to work on reopening it is important we keep finding ways to connect with our communities. The play-reading of Girl on an Altar is an opportunity for audiences to watch a commissioned play before it’s first production and witness a part of the process rarely seen by the public."

The online panel discussions are aimed at helping freelancers and theatre workers learn and share advice on how to navigate the industry. They include on March 11 a hosted discussion between Kiln associate director Susie McKenna, Indhu Rubasingham and movement directors/choreographers Polly Bennett, Shelley Maxwell and Coral Messam debating the difficulties facing freelancers and how to plan for the future.

Girl on an Altar is available free at Kiln Player on March 5 at 7pm. Ticket bookers will have the chance to support the Kilburn venue's future work by donating to Kiln Theatre's Community Appeal at the checkout.

Further information at  https://kilntheatre.com/kiln-community/


