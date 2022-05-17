Abbey Road studios announces its first rock photography award winners

Legendary recording studios Abbey Road has held its inaugural Music Photography Awards.

Judges including Rankin and Jill Furmanovsky handed out awards at the St John's Wood landmark on Saturday to eight photographers who have captured the music industry – from live performance to working in the studio.

An image of metal band Darkest Hour won the Zeitgeist category at the inaugural Abbey Road Rock Music Photography awards - Credit: Chris Suspect

Megan Doherty won the Championing Scenes category for a snap taken in her home town of Derry. The Live award was scooped by John Lyons for his image of David Mrakpor playing with Ruben Fox, while Chris Suspect's shot of metal band Darkest Hour topped the Zeitgeist category. Joe Puxley's image of Arlo Parks won the Undiscovered award, and Jack McKain's image of Rapper Pink Siifu secured the In Studio gong.

Joe Puxley's image of Arlo Parks won the Undiscovered award - Credit: Joe Puxley

Radio 6 presenter Matt Everitt hosted the ceremony in Studio One, the world's largest purpose built recording space.

In the nine decades since Abbey Road opened its doors as a recording studio, it has hosted everyone from Elgar to Kanye West to orchestras playing blockbuster movie scores from Star Wars to Lord of the Rings.

Rankin told the crowd his early dream of joining The Jam was scuppered by an inability to sing, while fellow judges Shygirl, Ghanaian-American singer Moses Sumney, and American photographer Dana Scruggs offered awards and encouragement to winners.

Shygirl was among the judges for the awards - Credit: Mike Massaro

Yana Yatsek won the Portrait award for her picture of King Princess, Greg Noire's live shot of KennyHoopla won for Artist At Work, while Samuel Trotter's picture of Polo G and his son was deemed the best Editorial image.

New York photographer Eric Johnson collected the Icon Award for his body of work documenting the late 90s US music scene, defining an era with his his photos of Biggie Smalls, Nas, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and the late Aaliyah.

US photographer Eric Johnson collects his Icon Award at The Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards - Credit: Mike Massaro

Post ceremony, guests enjoyed live music from Mysie, The Clockworks and Hak Baker in Studio Two, the scene of landmark recordings by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Adele and Oasis.

Judge and Abbey Road MD Isabel Garvey said: "Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards. We’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape. It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it again in 2023!"

This image of KennyHoopla won the Artist at Work category - Credit: Greg Noire