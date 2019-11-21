Search

Advanced search

ZFW Fencing Club duo medal in Guatemala

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 November 2019

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Archant

Fencers from North London club ZFW dominated the podium at the Copa del Mundo under-20 foil event in Guatemala City.

Cameron Evans, 17, won gold and Matthew Abrahams, 19, took bronze in a field of competitors from 20 nations.

Abrahams had a better start to the day as he won all his fights in the initial poules round and was seeded second.

Evans lost a fight in the poules stage and was seeded fifth but both fought their way through a series of challenging matches that demanded physical and mental dexterity.

Abrahams earned bronze after losing 15-12 in the semi-finals to Benjamin Shih, who was representing Chinese Taipei, while Evans went on to defeat Shih 15-9 in the final to secure gold.

Delighted ZFW Fencing Club head coach Ziemek Wojciechowski said the medal wins at this junior World Cup level reflected "ice-breaking performances" for both Evans and Abrahams.

Both young fencers will return to international junior action in Bangkok, Thailand, in early December.

You may also want to watch:

"Achieving my first junior World Cup medal was extremely satisfying," said Evans, who also thanked Wojciechowski, his other coaches, Anna Katkova and Renal Ganeev, and British Fencing having also won bronze at the under-23 London Cup at UEL.

Former Highgate School pupil Abrahams, who has trained with Wojciechowski since the age of nine, added: "I hope this is a stepping stone to future podium performances."

He also noted the support of British Fencing, with both ZFW members a part of the British Fencing Athlete Development Programme, funded by Sport England.

ZFW's senior fencers will compete at the Prince Takamado Cup in Japan, which is a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Great Britain squad will include ZFW Olympians Richard Kruse and James-Andrew Davis and Abrahams will make his first outing at the senior World Cup level alongside British under-23 champion Dominic de Almeida, also of ZFW.

Other international fencers coached by Wojciechowski will also take the piste, including north London's Alexander Tofalides, who fences for Cyprus, Christopher Nagle of Australia and Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi.

*ZFW is run by Olympic coach Ziemek Wojciechowski with a team of dedicated experts and aims to boost the standard of fencing in Britain by providing a centre of excellence for elite fencers training for Olympic, international and national teams.

It also provides a learning programme with an emphasis on youngsters. ZFW operates from various venues in North London and elsewhere around the capital. For further details, visit zfw-fencing.co.uk.

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

ZFW Fencing Club duo medal in Guatemala

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Mike Freer: ‘This is not a three-way marginal’ says Tory as he defends his seat

Mike Freer on the campaign trail in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Parents’ patrol after muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Middlesex Cup: Hendon 1 Wingate & Finchley 3

Lee Allinson flanked by Charlie Merson and Eddie McLoughlin (pic DBeechPhotography)

Mustafi aware of Frankfurt threat with Arsenal on verge of Europa League knockout stages

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil (right) during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists