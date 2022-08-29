ZFW members make their mark at Commonwealth Fencing Championships

Hampstead's ZFW Fencing Club had plenty to celebrate at the Commonwealth Championships.

Harry Bird was ranked sixth after the round of poules in the senior men's foil, then beat two Northern Irish and a Canadian fencer to reach the semi-finals.

There he faced much-fancied England teammate Kamal Minott and came from 14-13 down to win 15-14 and set up a showdown with Glen Ostacchini.

The final was full of drama, aggression, red cards, medical breaks, going off the back line, and yo-yoing scores as Bird fell 4-1 down, went 10-5 up and then 13-11 down before levelling at 14-14.

Ostacchini thought he had won, but the hit was overturned on video and Bird emerged victorious with an attack on preparation.

ZFW's Harry Bird celebrates senior men's foil and team foil success - Credit: ZFW

Alex Tofalides, fencing for Cyprus, finished fifth after a 15-14 loss to bitter rival and friend Keith Cook, of Scotland, as Chris Nagel placed 26th.

Amelie Tsang was ranked second after the round of poules in the senior women's foil, with Teagan Williams-Stewart seventh.

Tsang lost her quarter-final 15-14 to Tay Yu-Ling (Singapore), but Williams-Stewart powered into the final to face defending champion Kate Beardmore and took silver after a 15-12 defeat.

ZFW's Teagan Williams-Stewart won three gold and a silver at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships - Credit: ZFW

Bird continued his fine form as top seeds England won the men's foil team event, with scores of +15, +8 and +8 as they swept past Cyprus (45-19), Mayalsia (45-23) and Scotland, who they beat 45-23 in the final.

And Tsang (+11, +11, +10) and Williams-Stewart (+9, +5) helped England's women to foil team success as they beat India (45-26), Canada (45-27) and Scotland, 45-34 in the final.

The pair managed to avoid each other after the round of poules in the junior women's foil, as Williams-Stewart topped the table and Tsang placed third.

And they made it through to the final, where Williams-Stewart claimed a 15-11 win over clubmate Tsang, who had to settle for silver.

ZFW had four entrants in the junior men's foil, with England's David Williams ranking fourth in the poules, as Dario Stenbeck-Schiavo placed seventh and David Sosnov 23rd. Leo Lim was 21st for Singapore.

Lim lost in the last 32, while Stenbeck-Schiavo beat Sosnov 15-12 in the last 16 and was eventually beaten by the cadet silver medalists in the semi-finals, as Williams held his nerve to edge a tense quarter-final 15-14, but lost the other semi-final to British champion Jamie Cook to make it two bronze medals for ZFW.

ZFW's Dario Stenbeck-Schiavo and David Williams (left) celebrate junior men's foil success - Credit: ZFW

Stenbeck-Schiavo and Williams combined to win silver in the foil team event as England beat India (45-29) and Canada (45-34) en route to the final against Scotland.

Trailing by five points after three rounds, England cut the gap to two as Williams produced some inspired fencing, but Scotland took gold after a 41-37 win.

Stenbeck-Schiavo finished +3, +2 and 0, while Williams had +4 and +3 indicators.

Williams-Stewart and Tsang won gold in the junior women's foil team after beating Northern Ireland (45-9), Scotland (45-21) and Australia (45-21), with scores of +10, +7, +4 and +13, +9, +9 respectively.

And Tsang was also in action in the cadet category, where she lost once in the poule round and progressed steadily through the next three rounds to face an England teammate Isabella Johnson in the semi-final.

Having fallen 10-3 down, Tsang rallied to win 15-11 to set up a rematch with Canada's Seigel, who had beaten her earlier in the day, and avenged that loss with a 15-8 win for another gold.

ZFW's Amelie Tsang topped the podium in the cadet women's event - Credit: ZFW

Sosnov stormed through the cadet men's poule round, dropping just seven hits, as Lim was ranked 18th but lost in the last-32.

After recording wins by 15-4, 15-9, 15-8 and 15-2 margins in the following rounds, Sosnov met Scotland's Thomas Walton in the final and was declared champion when his rival was unable to continue after a clash of heads.

Cadet champion David Sosnov celebrates with ZFW founder and head coach Ziemek Wojciechowski - Credit: ZFW

Sosnov was +15 in a foil team win over Malaysia (45-28), after England had also beaten Wales (45-24), but had to settle for silver after a 45-35 loss to Scotland in the final, when he had a commendable +6.

ZFW's David Sosnov (second from right) and England teammates celebrate their cadet silver - Credit: ZFW

Three ZFW parents were also in action in the veteran section, with Susann Altkemper - mother of Amelie Tsang - finishing 13th in the women's epee ahead of a trip to the World Championships in Croatia in October.

Paul Abrahams, father of Mathew, was 12th in the men's foil, 50th in sabre and 113th in epee, while Velota Sung, father of Glorissa, was 28th in the men's foil.