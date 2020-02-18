Search

Wood Green youngster Abraham set for a big season

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 February 2020

Youngster Brandon Abraham (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Youngster Brandon Abraham (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Archant

Talented Wood Green teenager Brandon Abraham will be teaming up with NHA Motorsport for the Brscc Mazda MX5 Championship this season.

The Highgate Wood School student will be competing throughout the UK at Silverstone and Brands Hatch and other famous racing circuits.

Abraham has also began an E-Sports Professional Sim-racing career after he was scouted by the top online racing Team Team Highlands Racing.

He impressed in his debut race by taking top honours and winning a three-month subscription to Iracing.

The youngster currently holds several world records on the E-sports Racing platforms and has secured a sponsorship deal with RaceRoom Uk an online Virtual racing platform for professional racing.

Virtual Racing is a growing sport and Abraham plans to use the platform to compliment his real life circuit racing.

His first Mazda Championship Race will be in March at Silverstone International race circuit where he took second place last year October.

