Young fencers win big at England Youth Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 June 2019

David Sosnov nabs the gold medal and the trophy in the under-13 age category at the England Youth Championships. Picture: Abby Deveney

Young fencers from north London club ZFW were on target at this month's England Youth Championships.

Lucas Choy celebrates his gold-medal win among boys under the age of 15. Picture: Abby DeveneyLucas Choy celebrates his gold-medal win among boys under the age of 15. Picture: Abby Deveney

Members of the club secured two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in a weekend that saw hundreds of young athletes come together to compete.

In the under-13 age category, David Sosnov stormed his way to the podium with a 10-5 gold medal win over Samuelis Savickas of Allez Fencing.

The England victory comes after silver medal success for Sosnov at the British Youth Championships in Sheffield in May, where the youngster was forced to abandon the finals match because of injury.

In the same age category, club mates Ben Turner and Sebastian Beardmore-Esteban finished fifth and sixth respectively in a field of 64 competitors.

Eugenie Raimbault, pictured here with coaches Peter Barwell (blue jacket) and Edmund Howlett (ZFW t-shirt), takes silver in the under-11 category. Picture: Abby DeveneyEugenie Raimbault, pictured here with coaches Peter Barwell (blue jacket) and Edmund Howlett (ZFW t-shirt), takes silver in the under-11 category. Picture: Abby Deveney

Claiming gold in the under-15 age category was Lucas Choy, who said: "I had to overcome the challenge of endurance by exerting my mental strength.

"The best moment was the last touché as the applause from the audience lifted my spirits."

Clubmate Francois de Robert Hautequere also fenced to a high standard in the age category, finishing seventh.

Among the club's female competitors, Eugenie Raimbault won silver among the under-11s and Claire Sosnov put in a strong performance to finish sixth.

Amelie Tsang earned a bronze medal among the under-13 girls while club mate Marisa Green finished sixth.

ZFW founder and senior coach Ziemek Wojciechowski said: "There is massive potential for development among ZFW's young warriors."

The club's senior men were also in action at the European Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany.

North London Olympian Richard Kruse finished tenth, while Alexander Choupenitch, who trains at ZFW and competes for the Czech Republic, finished in sixth place.

Alex Tofalides, also from north London and a ZFW fencer, finished in 18th place and was fencing for Cyprus.

The senior men will be in action next at the World Championships, which are being held in Budapest, Hungary in July.

ZFW is a club which provides a centre of excellence for elite fencers training for Olympic, international and national teams.

Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Police have still cordoned off Camden High Street. Picture: Harry Taylor

Free Nazanin: Richard Ratcliffe slams Boris Johnson as he and Nazanin mark day 5 of hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe outside of the Iranian Embassy at the end of day four of his and Nazanin's hunger strike. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden MEP Luisa Porritt elected as Liberal Democrat’s European Parliament deputy leader

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Protest over plans to build on Hampstead Heath’s North Fairground site.

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

